Augusta Free Press
Virginia 10th in both national polls this week: No Duke, North Carolina in either
UVA (13-3, 5-2 ACC) won both of its games last week, defeating North Carolina, 65-58, on Tuesday in Charlottesville, then going on the road to win at Florida State, 67-58, on Sunday. The Cavaliers are, again, the top-ranked team in the ACC. Miami (14-3, 5-2 ACC) is 16th in the...
Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Big Man
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have made their first scholarship offer in the recruiting class of 2026
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next
Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury. With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today
When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
Augusta Free Press
How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?
After witnessing former Virginia forward Justin McKoy being booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week, it got me thinking about how exactly each one of the guys who recently left the UVA program and are now playing elsewhere are faring with their new squads.
No. 1 UVA Women's Swim & Dive Crushes Virginia Tech 207-91
The Cavaliers won 15 of 16 events in a dominant win over the Hokies on Senior Day
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia rallies from 11 down, defeats Boston College, 66-50
Virginia trailed by as many as 11 in the first half, but then dominated Boston College in the second half, to post a 66-50 win on Sunday in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers (14-4, 3-4 ACC) ended a three-game losing streak with the win in Game 2 of their three-game homestand. Boston...
Augusta Free Press
Bennett, in FSU postgame, addresses Vander Plas starting, Franklin’s good play of late
Tony Bennett was noncommittal after Virginia’s 67-58 win at Florida State on Saturday on the matter of 6’8” grad transfer Ben Vander Plas being the starter at the five going forward. He told reporters after the game that he didn’t make the final call to go with...
Augusta Free Press
Ben Vander Plas, Armaan Franklin key Virginia in win at Florida State
Just over a month ago when Virginia and Florida State met in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers narrowly escaped with a 62-57 win, in a game that could be described with only one word, ugly. Virginia committed 12 turnovers while shooting just 35.3 percent from the floor and a woeful 26.3 percent...
Augusta Free Press
#11 Virginia, with new starting lineup, picks up ACC road win, 67-58 over FSU
The final score – Virginia 67, Florida State 58 – would make you think this game was relatively close. It wasn’t. The 11th-ranked Cavaliers got out to an early 11-point lead and strangled the Seminoles from there, with good offense getting open shots, and good defense keeping FSU at arm’s length all afternoon.
WHSV
VA Athletic Trainers Association conference brings to light importance of AT’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many things came to light after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on-field nearly two weeks ago. One of those is the importance of athletic trainers at all levels. This weekend the Virginia Athletic Trainers Association (VATA) held its annual conference at Hotel...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
UVA has repeatedly failed to pay its graduate students on time — and no one at the university can figure out why
Over winter break, the University of Virginia failed to pay somewhere between 60 and 120 of its graduate students on time — and no one at the university is giving details about why it happened. When graduate students realized their stipends were late in December, the UVA branch of...
Augusta Free Press
Vaccine, booster clinics being offered in Charlottesville this month
Two COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics will be held in January at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department. The Blue Ridge Health District will offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters to anyone ages 6 months or older. Clinics will be offered Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Tuesday,...
Black Virginia Couple Purchase Home With 90 Acres of Land to Build Generational Wealth For Their Kids
Ten years ago, less than 4 percent of minorities owned rural land, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A decade later, recent news reports indicate that number hasn’t gotten any better. Determined to defy statistics and build generational wealth for their family, Virginia natives, Chris...
Augusta Free Press
Finally! Waynesboro receives $3.9M grant to develop property near exit 96
The City of Waynesboro was one of 22 localities to receive a Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grant for Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. The city received a grant in the amount of $3,911,144. NCTC is located on the southeast edge of the city on Delphine Avenue near Interstate...
Augusta Free Press
The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page
Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
fredericksburg.today
NSWC Dahlgren Division is hiring
Aspiring scientists, engineers and business professionals will enter a world of career possibilities when they meet with Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) recruiters at its Career Fair. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and come prepared to talk with recruiters from NSWCDD at the event...
Augusta Free Press
Former planner: Uniontown redevelopment ‘resegregation under the name of culture’
The City of Staunton is committing $75,000 to a small area study of Uniontown, a predominantly Black neighborhood located near National Cemetery that was settled after the Civil War and Emancipation. There’s a difference of opinion on the commitment from the city and what it signifies. Former City Council...
