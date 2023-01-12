ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech, mired in five-game losing skid, has #10 Virginia up next

Virginia Tech was ranked in the Top 25 the week before Christmas, which is right around the time the Hokies lost senior guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury. With Cattoor on the sidelines, Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) has lost five straight, which maybe shows how shallow the depth is for coach Mike Young this year.
BLACKSBURG, VA
dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Roundup - Only One Thing To Talk About Today

When Mike Krzyzewski got to Duke in 1980, replacing Bill Foster, the ACC was brutal. Brutal!. Dean Smith was near his zenith at UNC. Lefty Driesell was just a decade into his amazing run at Maryland. NC State had a young and vibrant Jim Valvano and Georgia Tech would hire Bobby Cremins a year later. Carl Tacy was having a good run at Wake Forest and Bill Foster (the other Bill Foster) was doing well at Clemson.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?

After witnessing former Virginia forward Justin McKoy being booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week, it got me thinking about how exactly each one of the guys who recently left the UVA program and are now playing elsewhere are faring with their new squads.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle

More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

New monuments must mean more than memorialization

Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Vaccine, booster clinics being offered in Charlottesville this month

Two COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics will be held in January at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department. The Blue Ridge Health District will offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters to anyone ages 6 months or older. Clinics will be offered Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and Tuesday,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page

Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
fredericksburg.today

NSWC Dahlgren Division is hiring

Aspiring scientists, engineers and business professionals will enter a world of career possibilities when they meet with Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) recruiters at its Career Fair. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Candidates are encouraged to bring resumes and come prepared to talk with recruiters from NSWCDD at the event...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

