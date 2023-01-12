ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Two more juvenile suspects involved in deadly Cross Tie Court shooting appear in Recorder’s Court

By Cristina Feliciano
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Two more juvenile suspects, charged in the murder of 16-year-old Joshua Huff, appeared in Recorder’s Court on Thursday.

Malik Lewis and Mayel Porter appeared in court one day after Gregory Harris in connection to the Cross Tie Court shooting back in November.

All three suspects are being charged as adults due to Georgia Senate Bill 440, The state bill declares youth, ages 13-17, who commit certain felonies can be tried as adults. Each juvenile is facing murder charges and two counts of armed robbery.

Court testimony Thursday morning revealed police received an anonymous call from someone who had intimate details about the shooting. The caller said Lewis was involved in the murder.

Columbus Police Department’s Corporal Kevin Baldwin testified that Porter spoke with police about the case. In an interview, Porter said he was not involved in Huff’s murder, claiming Lewis and Harris were responsible.

Court testimony from Wednesday revealed the suspects were driving a stolen Range Rover at the time of the shooting. That car was later found on Warm Springs Road and Hilton Ave.

After processing evidence, police found Porter’s fingerprints in the vehicle. Baldwin’s also mentioned witness testimonies point Porter as the one who fired the assault rifle.

Porter is being represented by Defense Attorney Anthony Johnson. Johnson says he was surprised to hear some of the allegations against his client.

“I was somewhat surprised,” said Johnson. “There’s this allegation that my client had this firearm and that he jumps out of this vehicle and just indiscriminately starts shooting for no reason whatsoever, where there had been no history between these individuals. I was very surprised to hear that. Our understanding is completely different. We’re adamantly denying any involvement as it pertains to this particular case.”

Lewis is being represented by defense attorney William Kendrick Jr.

In today’s hearings, Chief Recorder’s Court Judge, David Ranieri, did not set bond for either suspect. The case has been bound over to Superior Court.

The case is still under investigation, and CPD encourages anyone with information to contact Corporal Kevin Baldwin at 706-225-4337 or kbaldwin@columbusga.org. Information regarding the incident can also be reported to the Homicide Unit at 706-225-3161.

