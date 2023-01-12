3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Related
Hundreds of Hospitals Could Close Across Rural America
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Hundreds of rural hospitals across the United States are teetering on the edge of closure, with their financial status increasingly in peril, a new report reveals. More than 200 rural hospitals are at immediate risk of closure because they aren’t making enough money to cover the rising cost of providing care, and their low financial reserves leave them little margin for error, the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform report states. ...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0