4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

This one-off custom can be the highlight of your classic British car collection. Kelly Buchanan, a well-known auto engineer in Santa Barbara, California, dreamed up the concept of this wild custom Jaguar. It was built from 1977 through to 1979 and dubbed the Jaguar Buchanan Roadster. Up for grabs from It’s Alive Auto is this one of the kind classic Jaguar that will be the headline of your collection.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO