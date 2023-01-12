Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Man charged for selling fake Bengals tickets
Timothy Nesmith is charged with trademark counterfeiting and is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to court documents.
Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying
CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
Fox 19
Critical injuries in Price Hill shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Price Hill Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Harris Avenue. The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.
WLWT 5
Clermont County couple accused of leaving toddler with autism in abandoned car
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday afternoon, a maroon SUV was parked at an East Fork State Park campground. On Sunday, it was parked 15 miles away in a driveway on Newtownsville Road in Goshen with a child inside. A woman who owns the property called 911. "We just...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an assault on Edwards Road
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lawrenceburg Man Pleads Guilty to Child Molesting, Receives Maximum Sentence
The case was opened in 2021. Ronald Bills. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A Lawrenceburg man convicted of child molesting has received the maximum sentence in prison. Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens announced last week that Ronald Bills, 40, has been sentenced to 45 years at the Indiana Department...
Fox 19
NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets. Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them. It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WFMJ.com
Stolen truck destroys pharmacy drive-thru in Liberty
State Troopers and police are looking for a truck suspected of being involved in two hit-and-run crashes in Liberty Township, one of which demolished a pharmacy drive-thru. Dispatchers were told that the truck smashed the window of a Kia Soul at a gas station at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
WLWT 5
Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A man is in a hospital following a shooting in West Price Hill on Monday evening. According to Cincinnati Police Capt. Joe Richardson, officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of Harris Avenue followed by 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene...
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Kettering Police seeking ID for suspected hit-and-run driver
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying the driver of the pictured vehicle. >> TRENDING: Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’. The driver is suspected of a hit-and-run crash Thursday, January 5. Anyone with...
WKRC
Man found dead in car in Westwood, police investigating as homicide
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was found dead in a car in Westwood and police are investigating it as a homicide. Authorities responded to a report Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. of an unresponsive person inside a car on Gobel Ave. Cincinnati Fire Department determined the victim was dead...
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
Fox 19
Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several searches took place in the Tri-State last weekend for a woman missing out of Dayton, Ohio. Cierra Chapman’s car was found in Middletown in early January. Police joined Chapman’s family and members of a nonprofit, the Dock Ellis Foundation, in a search of the area...
focushillsboro.com
Woman From Hillsboro Receives 4.5-year Sentence In Operation Ice Breaker Case
Ice Breaker Case: A lady from Hillsboro was given a 4.5-year term for her role in the narcotics investigation known as “Operation Ice Breaker,” which was conducted by the Highland County Task Force. The grand jury in Highland County, Ohio, indicted 44-year-old Tiffany Greene on 14 counts in July 2022.
WLWT 5
Report of Shots fired in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Comments / 2