Fort Thomas, KY

WDTN

Long on death row, man freed pending retrial in 1994 slaying

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who spent a quarter-century on death row in the robbery and murder of a New Jersey woman at an Ohio hotel nearly three decades ago has been freed on bond while awaiting a new trial. Elwood Jones of Cincinnati was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and burglary in the 1994 […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Critical injuries in Price Hill shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Price Hill Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Harris Avenue. The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a report of an assault on Edwards Road

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Lawrenceburg Man Pleads Guilty to Child Molesting, Receives Maximum Sentence

The case was opened in 2021. Ronald Bills. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A Lawrenceburg man convicted of child molesting has received the maximum sentence in prison. Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens announced last week that Ronald Bills, 40, has been sentenced to 45 years at the Indiana Department...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Fox 19

NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets. Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them. It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Stolen truck destroys pharmacy drive-thru in Liberty

State Troopers and police are looking for a truck suspected of being involved in two hit-and-run crashes in Liberty Township, one of which demolished a pharmacy drive-thru. Dispatchers were told that the truck smashed the window of a Kia Soul at a gas station at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A man is in a hospital following a shooting in West Price Hill on Monday evening. According to Cincinnati Police Capt. Joe Richardson, officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of Harris Avenue followed by 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kettering Police seeking ID for suspected hit-and-run driver

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying the driver of the pictured vehicle. >> TRENDING: Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’. The driver is suspected of a hit-and-run crash Thursday, January 5. Anyone with...
KETTERING, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE

(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
DAYTON, OH

