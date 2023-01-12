Read full article on original website
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Residents Can Now Buy Hellertown Library Cards
If you’re a Lower Saucon Township resident who has been unable to borrow books and other materials from the Hellertown Area Library over the last couple of weeks, an announcement made by the library on Monday likely made your day. Library officials said they will begin selling “in-house cards”...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
Decomposing body found inside mattress in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania
Police found the woman's body in an alley area behind a row of twin homes, just steps away from a playground.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Fire destroys Pottsville apartment
POTTSVILLE – An apartment in the city’s John O’Hara Development was destroyed by fire Friday evening. Crews were called to the apartment complex for a reported apartment fire around 6pm. Heavy fire consumed the interior of unit 653 in the complex as crews responded. Firefighters from the...
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
Decomposing Body Found In Mattress In DelCo: Report
A decomposing body inside of a mattress was found overnight in Delaware County overnight, 6abc reports.Paramedics called to the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue near Church Lane in Upper Darby around midnight found the woman's body in a back alley behind a row of twin homes, the outlet said.Susp…
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
skooknews.com
Shenandoah Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help in locating a Shenandoah woman. Danielle Marie Oswald, 49, with a last known address of 312 West Mount Vernon Street, Shenandoah, is wanted for failing to appear for several court appearances. Those...
Schuylkill County teen dies after crash
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager from Schuylkill County is dead after a crash in Dauphin County. The 17-year-old from Tower City was killed in the wreck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. State police say the teen was driving a car that was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Route...
PSP: Victim in Hazle Twp. movie theater shooting dies
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries. In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop...
WGAL
Route 222 at Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash involving a commercial vehicle. The exit ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west in Manheim Township was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Manheim Township Police Department shared a...
skooknews.com
Two Flown After Route 61 Crash near Orwigsburg
Two people were flown after a serious crash on Route 61 near Orwigsburg. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the crash occurred around 5:50pm, Friday, on Route 61 near Cinema Boulevard in West Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg. Troopers say the crash occurred as Joseph Pierre, 58, of...
sauconsource.com
Man Loses Over $5,000 in ‘Sophisticated’ LinkedIn Scam: Police
A local man who was trying to find a job online recently instead found himself the victim of a scam, according to authorities. In a news release Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said the 59-year-old Williams Township resident was scammed after he applied to a job posting on the business networking site LinkedIn last month.
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home (PHOTOS)
A fast-moving blaze Friday afternoon left a Lehigh County home uninhabitable, displacing two adult residents, officials said. The two-alarm fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Irving Street near Airport Center Road in Hanover Township. “At this point it appears the fire started in the...
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in Pennsylvania
A new local restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Roadhouse 61 celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 655 PA-61 in Orwigsburg, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
WOLF
Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
Two men charged in fatal Montgomery County car crashes
Nicholas Shaw, 26, of Hatfield is accused of killing Linford Michener, 83, in a hit-and-run last October in Hatfield. And Craig Coleman, 55, of Philadelphia is accused of reckless driving that resulted in the death of Richard Sitek, 82, in December.
