Hellertown, PA

sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Residents Can Now Buy Hellertown Library Cards

If you’re a Lower Saucon Township resident who has been unable to borrow books and other materials from the Hellertown Area Library over the last couple of weeks, an announcement made by the library on Monday likely made your day. Library officials said they will begin selling “in-house cards”...
HELLERTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Fire destroys Pottsville apartment

POTTSVILLE – An apartment in the city’s John O’Hara Development was destroyed by fire Friday evening. Crews were called to the apartment complex for a reported apartment fire around 6pm. Heavy fire consumed the interior of unit 653 in the complex as crews responded. Firefighters from the...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
skooknews.com

Shenandoah Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help in locating a Shenandoah woman. Danielle Marie Oswald, 49, with a last known address of 312 West Mount Vernon Street, Shenandoah, is wanted for failing to appear for several court appearances. Those...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County teen dies after crash

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager from Schuylkill County is dead after a crash in Dauphin County. The 17-year-old from Tower City was killed in the wreck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. State police say the teen was driving a car that was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Route...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

PSP: Victim in Hazle Twp. movie theater shooting dies

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. State police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man who was shot inside the Regal Cinemas movie theater in Hazle Township has died of his injuries. In an updated press release sent out Sunday afternoon, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Two Flown After Route 61 Crash near Orwigsburg

Two people were flown after a serious crash on Route 61 near Orwigsburg. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the crash occurred around 5:50pm, Friday, on Route 61 near Cinema Boulevard in West Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg. Troopers say the crash occurred as Joseph Pierre, 58, of...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Loses Over $5,000 in ‘Sophisticated’ LinkedIn Scam: Police

A local man who was trying to find a job online recently instead found himself the victim of a scam, according to authorities. In a news release Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said the 59-year-old Williams Township resident was scammed after he applied to a job posting on the business networking site LinkedIn last month.
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
WYOMISSING, PA
WOLF

Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

