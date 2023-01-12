Read full article on original website
Christian Services in Lancaster County might just bowl you over
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Christian Services in Lancaster, South Carolina is on a mission to become the heartbeat of the county. It's a place for services, but also safety. It's a place that's been focused on families since the 1980s and has had a longstanding food pantry since that time. But they've evolved in the last 20 years.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Charleston, SC
Start your engines and head off from the home of NASCAR towards the historic port city of Charleston, SC. This varied road trip is a great way to get the true Southern experience, complete with amazing hospitality, rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Depending on what you fancy, this drive can include educational stops such as historical museums; or state and national parks with unique landscapes and trails for wildlife and nature lovers.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Cereal Bar Putting Fun in Cereal
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are so many ways you can enjoy cereal. But we don’t think you have seen anything like this yet. Located at 1417 Riverchase Blvd. Suite 101 in Rock Hill, The Day and Night Cereal Bar is an exclusive off-shelf exotic cereal company that combines cereal with milk, ice cream and any other mix.
qcnews.com
1 shot in leg in eastern Gaston County during confrontation
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near Gastonia. Emergency personnel took the victim to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. The injury is not considered life-threatening. Witness accounts say the Shooting occurred...
cn2.com
CN2 Sports – Clinton Wins at Inaugural MLK Day Hoop Classic
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Clinton men’s Basketball hangs on for an exciting 94-90 win over the Lion’s of Paine College. Cameron Shannon with the 25 points was name the M.V.P.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rock Hill, SC
Extraordinary sights and experiences await tourists of Rock Hill, some of which are free. Rock Hill is a city in York County, South Carolina, situated along the scenic Catawba River and only 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. The city was established in 1852 when a significant railroad run...
cbs17
Reporter removed from Catawba Nation meeting, cited for trespassing: Sheriff
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A reporter who was covering a Catawba Nation meeting this weekend near Rock Hill was removed from the meeting and cited for trespassing, Queen City News has confirmed. The Post and Courier, which covers news across the state of South Carolina with...
Man dies in accident involving excavator at construction site, Belmont police say
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died Monday in an industrial accident involving an excavator at a construction site in Belmont, police said. Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, died at the scene on Nixon Road where homes are being built. No further information has been released. Return to this story for...
cn2.com
Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
Super G Mart opens North Carolina's third location in Pineville after months of delays
PINEVILLE, N.C. — Occupying the former Super K-Mart across from the Carolina Place Mall, the much anticipated international market was planned for an opening last summer. Peter Han, Vice President of Business Development for Super G Mart, told WCNC's Jane Monreal, "It's been a construction site for about two years. So, seeing customers walk through the door and seeing the parking lot filled with cars, it's an indescribable feeling for me."
WBTV
I-485 outbound lanes near S. Tryon Street reopened after tractor-trailer overturns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The outbound lanes on I-485 near South Tryon Street have reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned earlier in the evening. The incident happened sometime around 4:30 p.m. Medic said no patients were transported from the crash. More information will be provided when available. Download the WBTV News...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
Fort Mill Schools considering shorter summers and more breaks in a school calendar
FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools is proposing shortening summers for students but adding more breaks in the school year with a new school calendar. The district is considering voting on a modified year-round school calendar for the 2025 school year. Fort Mill School would join Clover School...
Suspects arrested in York County after stealing puppies from Charlotte, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte. Deputies said the incident took place Saturday morning. The burglary turned into a pursuit that reached Fort Mill, deputies said. Deputies said the suspects wrecked...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire
DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Fort Mill, deputies say
FORT MILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Fort Mill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
Waxhaw pet rescue mourning loss of animals after fire
The non-profit pet rescue said the barn served multiple purposes, including socializing dogs to human interaction.
WBTV
First Alert: Tornado Watch issued for multiple N.C. counties including Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
cn2.com
Lancaster County Homeless Shelter Nearing Completion
LANCASTER, S.C.(CN2 NEWS) – “The perfect storm”, we are not talking about the weather, instead homelessness and how the executive director with United Way of Lancaster County describes the human health issue in their backyard. Adding more to their plate the Carriage Inn Hotel closed in 2022,...
