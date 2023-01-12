ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

Teen recalls fight to save friend from drowning in Robertson County creek

By Stephanie Langston
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Robertson County teen is being credited for her daring actions to help save her best friend from drowning Sunday afternoon.

According to EMS officials, a call came in shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 about a water emergency involving two teenage girls along the greenway near the Robertson County Fairgrounds.

Cheyanne Walters, 17, reportedly slipped into a creek near a low-level dam and her 16-year-old friend, Summer McIntosh, jumped in the water to try to rescue her.

As of this writing, Cheyanne is still at TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital in critical condition following the tragic turn of events Sunday afternoon.

Two teens brought to hospital after almost drowning in Robertson County creek

“I’m hoping that she wakes up,” Summer said with a deep breath.

The teenager never imagined that a day of skateboarding at the greenway would end like this.

The two school friends were reportedly hanging out at the creek they frequent when they spotted a ball in the water.

“‘Hey look, a ball. Why not get it?’ And we didn’t think much of it,” Summer recalled before trailing off.

Cheyanne then slipped, falling from one side of the dam to the other, the 16-year-old explained.

“It looked like she was fine at first, but then she, like, called out for help,” Summer said.

‘Pray’: Near-drowning victim from Robertson County remains critical; family asks for prayers

With Cheyanne suddenly trapped under the dam’s waterfall, Summer didn’t think twice about jumping in.

“By the time I jumped in she was out, like, cold in the water,” the 16-year-old described. “Where she was at, I guess there was, like, a pit right below her and it kept dragging her under and I didn’t realize until I had gotten in that it was dragging her under completely.”

Even though Cheyanne was unconscious, Summer was able to hold her head above the water while fighting the current.

“I tried pushing her a little further and paddling myself towards that way, but It dragged me back and I couldn’t grab back ahold of her until she came back towards me because (of) the current,” Summer recalled.

Meanwhile, a husband and wife came across the frantic scene while out for a walk. The man called 911 while the woman used their dog leash, to pull both girls to safety, according to Summer.

“I feel like she saved both of them girls and her husband, getting 911 there as fast as they did. I mean, a lot of people didn’t think twice, they did the right thing and responded, and I’m very appreciative of that. We could have lost both girls that day,” Summer’s mom, Angela McIntosh, told News 2.

Cheyanne’s family praised Summer’s daring actions, shared their hopes of finding and thanking the good Samaritans, and asked for continued prayers from the community.

“It’s been tough on us, so it’s really tough on the family who is going through this; financially, mentally, physically,” Angela said, encouraging people to help Cheyanne’s family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the 17-year-old and her loved ones during this difficult time.

WKRN News 2

