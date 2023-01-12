Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued portions of Western New York has expired
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service Office in Buffalo extended an existing Winter Weather Advisory for central and Western New York. This is ahead of a wave of precipitation that could fall as freezing rain instead of rain in some locations. A Winter Weather Advisory goes until 9...
Gas out for hundreds in Steuben County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of NYSEG customers in Steuben County lost their gas service Monday, and the outage could last for days. According to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Management, the outage affects about 600 homes and businesses in the Town of Wayne, as well as others in the Towns of Tyrone and […]
WETM
Open house for brand new Schuyler Emergency Medical Service
Open house for brand new Schuyler Emergency Medical Service. Severe gas leak causes EPD to close the roads while EPD, Elmira Fire and NYSEG assess the situation. Historic promotion ceremony for Elmira PD. Six Elmira police officers were promoted at City...
19-year-old identified in homicide at Rochester Burger King
UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. Lt. Greg Bello told News 8 on Monday, Robinson was a productive member of society, working a weekend shift when his life was cut short. He said it’s a tragic story with […]
SWAT team, state police arrest ‘high risk’ person in Rochester Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A “high risk” individual has been taken into custody following a SWAT team operation Saturday afternoon, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. At around 3:30 p.m. MCSO SWAT team members and New York State Police executed an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue. As the person is the subject of […]
uncoveringnewyork.com
Visiting the Gravity Hill near Olean, New York
I’m always on the lookout for weird and unusual spots to check out. So, when I heard about a little-known Gravity Hill near Olean, New York, I knew I needed to check it out. Gravity Hills are spots where an optical illusion makes it look and feel like things are rolling uphill. Most commonly, this is along roadways and people roll their cars “uphill”, but you’ll also sometimes see people rolling balls or even pouring water at these spots.
Heavy smoke pours from house on fire on Elmira’s southside
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home. Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside. Several departments responded, including the City […]
WETM
Local groups honor MLK Day by giving back
People across our area are volunteering to give back to their communities on this Martin Luther King Jr. day.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
wesb.com
Olean Police Seek Help in Shooting Investigation
Olean police are looking for the public’s help investigating a shooting. Around 2:30 Friday morning Olean Police Officers responded to a call of shots being fired on the 300 Block of Irving Street after several 911 calls from nearby residents. Patrol Officers did not locate anyone in the area upon arrival at this location.
