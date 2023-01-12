Selena Gomez said she was in a “Mood” on Sunday (Jan. 16). Amid rumors that Selena, 30, had struck up a romance with The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart, the singer/actress posted a photo of herself smirking to her Instagram. The photo showed the Only Murders In The Building star sitting someplace warm while wearing a yellow short-sleeved top. Selena’s dark hair flowed free, and she seemed happy. Selena was in such a mood that six hours after she posted the photo to her IG feed, she shared it to her Instagram story, just in case her 371+ million followers didn’t see it.

30 MINUTES AGO