TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (1/12/23) – Cleanliness, Themed Spaces, and The Reversal of Chapek’s Follies, Drawing with Parktionary & The Autistic Tiger

Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom
To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
100 Years of Wonder Takes Over World of Disney at Disney Springs As 50th Anniversary Fades Away
World of Disney in Disney Springs has been decorated for 100 Years of Wonder, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The decorated section is in the west room. A giant 100 is projected on the floor and on the back wall. Purple backgrounds with silvery sparkles have...
Former Disney Background Artist William Silvers Returns to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Disney animation lovers have a haven at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with the return of former Disney artist William Silvers‘ booth at the Germany Pavilion. William Silvers Art Inc. Silvers served as a background artist on a number of Walt Disney Animation Studios films, including...
Rob Kaz Art Features New Disney Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
There’s something for everyone at Rob Kaz Art during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The booth, located near the Canada Pavilion, is home to new works featuring the worlds of the Disney Parks, Star Wars, Marvel, and more!. Rob Kaz Art. “Clan of Two” (bottom left...
NEW ‘Up’ Carl and Ellie Plush Set Now Available at Disneyland
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and this new plush set featuring Carl and Ellie from “Up” is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life!. This Carl & Ellie plush set is absolutely adorable. The set includes a young Carl and Ellie in an orange, heart-shaped box. The box is designed to look like a “box of chocolates” you might give a loved one on Valentine’s Day. The box reads “Carl & Ellie” and has a grape soda cap pinned to the orange “bow”.
Simone Amaduzzi Photography Offers Snapshots of Nature at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The beauty of nature is celebrated at Simone Amaduzzi Photography, located near the Canada Pavilion during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. This year marks Amaduzzi’s seventh appearance at the festival, having been a speaker from 2017-2019, and having a dedicated booth since 2020. Amaduzzi is known for...
New ‘Garden Goodness’ and ‘Fruity Finds’ Mike, Angel, and Mystery Munchlings at Walt Disney World
The new “Garden Goodness” and “Fruity Finds” Disney Munchlings collections have started to arrive at Walt Disney World. We found a large avocado breakfast bagel Mike Wazowski, a large açaí bowl Angel, and two mystery packs in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. There’s a...
NEW Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie Now Available
Walt Disney World celebrated it’s 20th anniversary back in 1991, but guests visiting Magic Kingdom in 2023 can stop by Main Street Cinema to grab one of these 20th anniversary hoodies!. Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie — $64.99. This gray hoodie features the classic Walt Disney World...
New Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Hoodie and Youth Shirt at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A new Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster hoodie and youth shirt have parked at Rock Around the Shop in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This hoodie has a white torso, but blue sleeves and a blue hood. A Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster-branded guitar is on the front with wings and...
Maharajah Jungle Trek Undergoes Refurbishment in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Ahead of its 25th anniversary in April, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting some love and care, including pressure washing at Maharajah Jungle Trek. The roof over the entrance sign looks dirty, though that may also just be the worn look of the area. We could see workers actively pressue...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Namor Ear Headband Flies Into Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has a new Mickey Mouse ear headband inspired by Namor, the villain (or anti-hero, depending on how you look at it) of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Here’s Namor’s poster for reference. Namor Ear Headband – $44.99. The front of the ears is gold,...
View Art from Tim Rogerson, Armando Hevia, and More at Promenade Fine Art for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, and as the name might suggest, there’s art all over the park! Guests looking to pick up some Disney-inspired art of their own can find offerings at the newly-renamed Promenade Fine Art. Promenade Fine Art. The kiosk, previously known...
New Mickey and Friends Tote Bag Available Now at Walt Disney World
While perusing the Emporium at Magic Kingdom today, we found this new purple Mickey and Friends tote bag!. This purple tote bag is adorable! The bag is a light, lavender shade of purple while the bottom and straps are a touch darker lilac shade. The bag has various Disney characters...
Judy Hopps Replaces Thumper in Zodiac Garden of 12 Friends at Shanghai Disneyland
Judy Hopps has replaced Thumper as the rabbit character in the Garden of the Twelve Friends at Shanghai Disneyland. This zodiac garden has mosaics of characters representing each animal in the Chinese zodiac, like Remy for the rat and Maximus for the horse. Shanghai Disneyland Imagineer Leia Mi shared photos...
Docking Bay 7, Disneyland Paris 30th Food Director Jean-Marie Clement Moving to Tokyo Disney Resort
Jean-Marie Clement, Director of Food Product & Purchasing at Disneyland Paris, has left the French resort to move on to Tokyo Disney Resort, according to reports. After over 2 fantastic years at Disneyland Paris, I have just accepted a new position at Tokyo Disney Resort. Even if it is very...
New Disney Visa Card Designs Include 100 Years of Wonder
New Disney Visa Card designs have debuted, including one honoring 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The 100th anniversary card is a blue-ish silver, with “100” across the front. Mickey and Minnie, pictured in black and white, peek out of the zeros. “100 Years of Wonder” is also printed on the back.
The Art of David E. Doss Brings Walt Disney World-Inspired Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the returning booths to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is The Art of David E. Doss, whose work can be found at The American Adventure. There’s a booth with a sign for Doss, but a festival market booth is also dedicated to his works.
New Disney 100th Anniversary Plush, Pins, Ornaments, and More Arrive at Walt Disney World
Starting on January 27, The Walt Disney Company will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. We recently found new Disney 100th anniversary plush, pins, ornaments, and more arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey and Friends Disney 100 Beach Towel – $29.99. A souvenir beach towel commemorates the 100th...
BREAKING: Daily Housekeeping Returning to All Deluxe Resort Hotels at Walt Disney World
Since the Walt Disney World Resort hotels started reopening to Guests after the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, housekeeping service had to be periodically adjusted due to labor shortage and other issues. As Walt Disney World continues to adapt to meet the needs of Guests, the decision has been...
PHOTOS: Iconic “You May Get Wet” Br’er Rabbit Sign Vanishes from Splash Mountain Days Before Closure, Did a Guest Try to Steal It?
Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom is set to end its 30-year-run at the Magic Kingdom on January 22, 2023, but the entire ride may not make it until then. As anticipation begins for the end of one of the most iconic rides in the history of Disney theme parks, one of its most recognizable props has gone missing.
