TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (1/12/23) – Cleanliness, Themed Spaces, and The Reversal of Chapek’s Follies, Drawing with Parktionary & The Autistic Tiger

By Tom Corless
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
WDW News Today

Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom

To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
WDW News Today

NEW ‘Up’ Carl and Ellie Plush Set Now Available at Disneyland

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and this new plush set featuring Carl and Ellie from “Up” is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life!. This Carl & Ellie plush set is absolutely adorable. The set includes a young Carl and Ellie in an orange, heart-shaped box. The box is designed to look like a “box of chocolates” you might give a loved one on Valentine’s Day. The box reads “Carl & Ellie” and has a grape soda cap pinned to the orange “bow”.
WDW News Today

NEW Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie Now Available

Walt Disney World celebrated it’s 20th anniversary back in 1991, but guests visiting Magic Kingdom in 2023 can stop by Main Street Cinema to grab one of these 20th anniversary hoodies!. Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie — $64.99. This gray hoodie features the classic Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today

Maharajah Jungle Trek Undergoes Refurbishment in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Ahead of its 25th anniversary in April, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting some love and care, including pressure washing at Maharajah Jungle Trek. The roof over the entrance sign looks dirty, though that may also just be the worn look of the area. We could see workers actively pressue...
WDW News Today

New Mickey and Friends Tote Bag Available Now at Walt Disney World

While perusing the Emporium at Magic Kingdom today, we found this new purple Mickey and Friends tote bag!. This purple tote bag is adorable! The bag is a light, lavender shade of purple while the bottom and straps are a touch darker lilac shade. The bag has various Disney characters...
WDW News Today

Judy Hopps Replaces Thumper in Zodiac Garden of 12 Friends at Shanghai Disneyland

Judy Hopps has replaced Thumper as the rabbit character in the Garden of the Twelve Friends at Shanghai Disneyland. This zodiac garden has mosaics of characters representing each animal in the Chinese zodiac, like Remy for the rat and Maximus for the horse. Shanghai Disneyland Imagineer Leia Mi shared photos...
WDW News Today

New Disney Visa Card Designs Include 100 Years of Wonder

New Disney Visa Card designs have debuted, including one honoring 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The 100th anniversary card is a blue-ish silver, with “100” across the front. Mickey and Minnie, pictured in black and white, peek out of the zeros. “100 Years of Wonder” is also printed on the back.

