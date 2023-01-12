Read full article on original website
Snow returns to Denver area this week: Here's how much we could get
DENVER — The Front Range could see 6 to 11 inches of snow from a winter storm on Tuesday night and Wednesday. The National Weather Service office in Boulder issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire Denver area and most of northeastern Colorado for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Dangerous ice conditions at Eleven Mile State Park
LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning those who plan to ice fish at Eleven Mile State Park of "life-threatening ice conditions." The reservoir, which is southwest of Denver, is experiencing dangerous pressure ridges, CPW said. This happens when two ice sheets, driven by changing temperatures and winds, collide. Part of the ridge remains above the surface after the collision, but the ice at those points can be thin.
Denver's snowplow plan this week will include residential streets, city says
DENVER — A new round of winter weather is headed to Colorado at the start of the week, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and more than a foot to some mountain areas. While snow is an expected part of winter in Colorado, many new...
Denver has first 5 p.m. sunset of the year
DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
Man arrested in Colorado for impersonating first responder
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after a sheriff's deputy said the man was driving with red and blue flashing lights. The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said one of their sergeants saw a white Toyota 4Runner driving on Highway 40 near Granby Bridge in the town of Granby with the red and blue flashing lights operating. The sergeant did not recognize the SUV as a local emergency responder and pulled the vehicle over, the sheriff's office said.
Multiple avalanches triggered on Loveland Pass Thursday
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two avalanches triggered by skiers within a matter of minutes of each other shut down Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. The warnings of dangerous avalanche conditions aren’t keeping people out of the backcountry and rescue teams fear the holiday weekend could be deadly. "The...
Pigs, truck, trailer stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show
DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.
23-year-old dies after incident at Vail Mountain Resort
VAIL, Colo. — According to a spokesperson from Vail Mountain Resort, a 23-year-old man from Sykesville, Md., died after a serious incident that took place on the mountain on Thursday. Few details about what happened have been publicly released, though the resort did confirm that the incident took place...
Power restored in Arvada, Westminster after crash
ARVADA, Colo. — Crews have restored power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Arvada Sunday. Arvada Police said in a tweet that a utility box was struck in the 7100-block of Wadsworth Boulevard following a crash. Police said the power outage in the northwest section of Arvada was related.
Family who lost home in fire was looking for fresh start
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds evacuated as the Sunshine Wildland fire burned just north of Boulder last month. The fire started at a home on Sunshine Canyon Drive and then spread, quickly. The house was a total loss. Lisa Larn remembered it well. "I’ve never seen anything like it....
Sights and sounds of Denver's 2023 Marade
Thousands of people made their way through Denver for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Marade. We asked Coloradans about what King's legacy means to them today.
How to avoid a parking lot traffic jam at the Stock Show
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is in full swing in the Mile High City. The 117th annual agricultural and Western celebration opened with record-breaking attendance last weekend, and large crowds are also expected over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The parking lots at the Stock...
2022 slightly cooler but still way above average in Colorado
DENVER — The global temperature in 2022 was the 6th warmest on record. Those records go back 143 years. Now the 10 warmest years in history have all happened since 2010, with the last nine years (2014-2022) among the 10 warmest years. That was the joint announcement Thursday from NASA and NOAA.
Denver brewery Wah Gwaan closing its taproom
DENVER — Only 18 months after opening their doors, the owners of Wah Gwaan Brewing said they’ll have to close their taproom at the end of the month. “Ultimately it came down to inadequate funding,” said Harsha Maragh, who co-owns the Jamaican-themed brewery with her husband Jesse Brown. “With inflation, with costs of goods rising, with the overhead we have it isn’t working right now.”
'Word of Thanks' nonprofits highlighted by Next with Kyle Clark in 2022
DENVER — In June 2020, Next with Kyle Clark’s “Word of Thanks” micro-giving campaign began. Since then, Next viewers have donated millions of dollars to help small and medium-sized non-profits in Colorado, including emergency aid for migrant groups, sending supplies to Ukraine, and raising funds for the survivors of the Club Q shooting. This year, we passed the $10 million mark.
Denver butcher shop opens new kitchen café at CSU Spur
DENVER — Denver butcher shop Western Daughters has opened a second location on the new CSU Spur campus. Western Daughters Kitchen, inside CSU Spur’s new Hydro building, offers breakfast items and coffee, healthy grab-and-go items for lunch, as well as drinks and happy hour offerings. Founded in 2013...
Watch your step! Road safety improvements put a pole in the middle of Broadway sidewalk
DENVER — If you’re walking down South Broadway in Denver, you’ll notice the city’s doing a lot of work to try to make the road safer for people outside of cars. Also, if you’re walking down South Broadway…look out for that pole!. As part...
All Time Low added to 2023 Red Rocks concert calendar
DENVER — Next summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow. Warped Tour legends All Time Low and Mayday Parade are teaming for a concert at the iconic Colorado music venue on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The pop-punk legends will be joined by Games We Play at the Red...
Forest Service announces 6 fee-free days for 2023
DENVER — The USDA Forest Service has announced six days this year when people can visit their public lands for free and enjoy the outdoors. The first of the fee-free days will be on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The rest are below:. Presidents Day:...
Here's the history of MLK day in Colorado
DENVER — Every January, the Mile High City honors civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with one of the largest celebrations in the country. Almost 40 years ago, Gov. Richard Lamm signed a bill into law that would honor Dr. King with an official holiday in Colorado.
