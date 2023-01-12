ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Dangerous ice conditions at Eleven Mile State Park

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning those who plan to ice fish at Eleven Mile State Park of "life-threatening ice conditions." The reservoir, which is southwest of Denver, is experiencing dangerous pressure ridges, CPW said. This happens when two ice sheets, driven by changing temperatures and winds, collide. Part of the ridge remains above the surface after the collision, but the ice at those points can be thin.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver has first 5 p.m. sunset of the year

DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man arrested in Colorado for impersonating first responder

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after a sheriff's deputy said the man was driving with red and blue flashing lights. The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said one of their sergeants saw a white Toyota 4Runner driving on Highway 40 near Granby Bridge in the town of Granby with the red and blue flashing lights operating. The sergeant did not recognize the SUV as a local emergency responder and pulled the vehicle over, the sheriff's office said.
GRANBY, CO
9NEWS

Multiple avalanches triggered on Loveland Pass Thursday

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two avalanches triggered by skiers within a matter of minutes of each other shut down Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. The warnings of dangerous avalanche conditions aren’t keeping people out of the backcountry and rescue teams fear the holiday weekend could be deadly. "The...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Pigs, truck, trailer stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show

DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

23-year-old dies after incident at Vail Mountain Resort

VAIL, Colo. — According to a spokesperson from Vail Mountain Resort, a 23-year-old man from Sykesville, Md., died after a serious incident that took place on the mountain on Thursday. Few details about what happened have been publicly released, though the resort did confirm that the incident took place...
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

Power restored in Arvada, Westminster after crash

ARVADA, Colo. — Crews have restored power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Arvada Sunday. Arvada Police said in a tweet that a utility box was struck in the 7100-block of Wadsworth Boulevard following a crash. Police said the power outage in the northwest section of Arvada was related.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Family who lost home in fire was looking for fresh start

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds evacuated as the Sunshine Wildland fire burned just north of Boulder last month. The fire started at a home on Sunshine Canyon Drive and then spread, quickly. The house was a total loss. Lisa Larn remembered it well. "I’ve never seen anything like it....
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

How to avoid a parking lot traffic jam at the Stock Show

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is in full swing in the Mile High City. The 117th annual agricultural and Western celebration opened with record-breaking attendance last weekend, and large crowds are also expected over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The parking lots at the Stock...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2022 slightly cooler but still way above average in Colorado

DENVER — The global temperature in 2022 was the 6th warmest on record. Those records go back 143 years. Now the 10 warmest years in history have all happened since 2010, with the last nine years (2014-2022) among the 10 warmest years. That was the joint announcement Thursday from NASA and NOAA.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver brewery Wah Gwaan closing its taproom

DENVER — Only 18 months after opening their doors, the owners of Wah Gwaan Brewing said they’ll have to close their taproom at the end of the month. “Ultimately it came down to inadequate funding,” said Harsha Maragh, who co-owns the Jamaican-themed brewery with her husband Jesse Brown. “With inflation, with costs of goods rising, with the overhead we have it isn’t working right now.”
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

'Word of Thanks' nonprofits highlighted by Next with Kyle Clark in 2022

DENVER — In June 2020, Next with Kyle Clark’s “Word of Thanks” micro-giving campaign began. Since then, Next viewers have donated millions of dollars to help small and medium-sized non-profits in Colorado, including emergency aid for migrant groups, sending supplies to Ukraine, and raising funds for the survivors of the Club Q shooting. This year, we passed the $10 million mark.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver butcher shop opens new kitchen café at CSU Spur

DENVER — Denver butcher shop Western Daughters has opened a second location on the new CSU Spur campus. Western Daughters Kitchen, inside CSU Spur’s new Hydro building, offers breakfast items and coffee, healthy grab-and-go items for lunch, as well as drinks and happy hour offerings. Founded in 2013...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

All Time Low added to 2023 Red Rocks concert calendar

DENVER — Next summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow. Warped Tour legends All Time Low and Mayday Parade are teaming for a concert at the iconic Colorado music venue on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The pop-punk legends will be joined by Games We Play at the Red...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Forest Service announces 6 fee-free days for 2023

DENVER — The USDA Forest Service has announced six days this year when people can visit their public lands for free and enjoy the outdoors. The first of the fee-free days will be on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The rest are below:. Presidents Day:...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here's the history of MLK day in Colorado

DENVER — Every January, the Mile High City honors civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with one of the largest celebrations in the country. Almost 40 years ago, Gov. Richard Lamm signed a bill into law that would honor Dr. King with an official holiday in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
