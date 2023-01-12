LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning those who plan to ice fish at Eleven Mile State Park of "life-threatening ice conditions." The reservoir, which is southwest of Denver, is experiencing dangerous pressure ridges, CPW said. This happens when two ice sheets, driven by changing temperatures and winds, collide. Part of the ridge remains above the surface after the collision, but the ice at those points can be thin.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO