KRQE News 13
Very active and much cooler week ahead for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first in a series of storms arrived to the state Sunday, continuing to bring on and off snow and rain showers along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain this afternoon. Rain showers will be more common south and in the Rio Grande Valley, whereas snow will be more common over higher elevations and the Four Corners/southern Colorado.
KRQE News 13
More rain and snow on the way Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in some of these areas. Snow and rain continue to fall across parts of New Mexico this evening, but will taper off later tonight.
KRQE News 13
Powerful storm arrives Sunday
Alright here we go, here comes the storm. We’ll have high impacts all over the state from extreme wind gusts south, heavy mountain snow north and west, and rain showers for the Rio Grande Valley. Light snow showers are already falling in the Jemez Mountains and moving into Santa Fe. The heaviest precip still is over eastern Arizona this morning. The steady rain and snow arrives later this morning through the afternoon hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for all the mountain ranges in the state with snow totals reaching 8-16″ for the San Juan and 5-10″+ for the Sangre de Cristo above 9,000 ft. The Sandia Mountains will only see light snow, as most of the precipitation will fall as rain. Then we have the high wind gusts to deal with. High wind gusts will break 60-70 mph for the south central mountains this afternoon. Fire danger, blowing dust, and isolated power outages are all possible for southern and eastern NM today. High wind warnings are in effect through this evening as the cold front passes the state.
KRQE News 13
Breezy and cooler overnight, more rain and snow Monday
We began an active weather pattern Sunday, and it will stay that way for awhile! Our first of several winter storms arrived earlier Sunday blasting New Mexico with extreme wind gusts, heavier mountain snow, and now some cooler temperatures. We’re already 15° cooler compared to Saturday night. Some areas in the San Juan Mountains already picked up more than 6″. Wolf Creek collected 14″ of fresh powder. Otherwise, parts of the Jemez Mountains saw 2-4″. Road conditions deteriorated near the Continental Divide towards Gallup and Grants as well with several inches of snow. We’re now catching a break overnight tonight with a lull in the rain and snow. Then more is on the way Monday late morning through the evening commute for the western half of the state, including the ABQ metro. More scattered snow showers are expected with lighter accumulations over the higher terrain.
KRQE News 13
Clouds thicken up, rain and snow arrive overnight
Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. Carlsbad and Raton both tied their record high temperatures as well! Strong wind gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps will be quite mild overnight, we’re seeing thicker clouds move west to east. It’s currently raining for most of Arizona, so all this moisture slides into our state beginning late tonight into Sunday morning. Snow levels will start fairly high with this storm. Nonetheless, winter storm warnings are in effect for the San Juan, Jemez, Sangre de Cristo, and Black Range through Sunday where 6-12″+ will blanket the mountains.
KRQE News 13
Windy, warm east; winter storm on the way
Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. The strongest gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps were still mild elsewhere, just not nearly as warm. Albuquerque reached 53° and Grants 58°.
KRQE News 13
Another storm brings snow and rain through mid-week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning there are snow showers in the west mountains, along I-40 between Grants and Gallup, and some light snow around the Sandias and east mountain area. Southern New Mexico is under light rain in the lower elevations around I-10 and light snow in the southern Gila and Sacramento Mountains.
KRQE News 13
High winds, rain, snow, and colder temps tonight
Our first of several winter storms has arrived this afternoon blasting New Mexico with extreme wind gusts, heavy mountain snow, and now colder temperatures. We’re already 15-20° cooler compared to Saturday evening. Some areas in the San Juan Mountains already picked up more than 6″ and we’re not done yet. Road conditions deteriorated near the Continental Divide towards Gallup and Grants as well with several inches of snow.
KTAR.com
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
Calm and Warm Before Multiple Storms
Today is a picture perfect January day of weather across New Mexico; plenty of sunshine, just a few upper level clouds, and temperatures climbing above yesterday. Winds are calm and conditions will remain quiet all afternoon. Clouds will begin to build in tomorrow ahead of the first storm in a series that will impact the state into next week.
KTAR.com
ABC 15 News
newmexicopbs.org
KRQE News 13
coloradopolitics.com
