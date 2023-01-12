How much did it rain in Sacramento in the last two weeks? Here’s a look at the total

Sacramento has endured a stormy streak due to an atmospheric river, resulting in above average rain totals for the month of January.

Although the sun graced Sacramentans on Thursday, it won’t be for long. The seven-day forecast is predicting rain to sweep the region again on Friday and through the weekend.

Here are the latest rain totals for Sacramento:

14 days of rain

From Dec. 29 to Jan. 11, Sacramento received roughly 8.4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Already, Sacramento has surpassed its January rainfall normal of 3.87 inches.

If you add in the precipitation on Dec. 26 and 27 (the weather service saw no measurable rain on the 28th), Sacramento had 9.64 inches in just over two weeks.

This is a much wetter in comparison to the same 14-day period last year . From Dec. 28, 2021, to Jan. 11, 2022, Sacramento only saw two days of of rain for a total of .65 inches.

Here’s a look at how much rain was recorded at the Sacramento rain meter, near Sacramento State, during the 14-day rain streak:

Dec. 29, 2022 saw .62 inches of rain.

Dec. 30, 2022 saw .58 inches of rain.

Dec. 31, 2022 saw 2.37 inches of rain.

Jan. 1, 2023 saw 0.1 inches of rain.

Jan. 2, 2023 saw .84 inches of rain.

Jan. 3, 2023 saw .01 inches of rain.

Jan. 4, 2023 saw .37 inches of rain.

Jan. 5, 2023 saw 1.07 inches of rain.

Jan. 6, 2023 saw .01 inches of rain.

Jan. 7, 2023 saw .16 inches of rain.

Jan. 8, 2023 saw .68 inches of rain.

Jan.9, 2023 saw 1.32 inches of rain.

Jan. 10, 2023 saw .27 inches of rain.

Jan. 11, 2023 saw .09 inches of rain.

Snowpack totals

According to the the California Department of Water Resources, 51 stations are reporting snowpack in the Central Sierra at 229% above average, as of Jan. 13. UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab measured more than 6 feet in the last week alone.

Peak snow season is typically on April 1, but as of Jan. 12, 2023, snowpack throughout the state is 227% above average.

