ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

How much did it rain in Sacramento in the last two weeks? Here’s a look at the total

By Jacqueline Pinedo
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHs0L_0kCwrs2i00

Sacramento has endured a stormy streak due to an atmospheric river, resulting in above average rain totals for the month of January.

Although the sun graced Sacramentans on Thursday, it won’t be for long. The seven-day forecast is predicting rain to sweep the region again on Friday and through the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2boQzp_0kCwrs2i00 Graphic by Gabby McCall and Rachel Handley

Here are the latest rain totals for Sacramento:

14 days of rain

From Dec. 29 to Jan. 11, Sacramento received roughly 8.4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Already, Sacramento has surpassed its January rainfall normal of 3.87 inches.

If you add in the precipitation on Dec. 26 and 27 (the weather service saw no measurable rain on the 28th), Sacramento had 9.64 inches in just over two weeks.

This is a much wetter in comparison to the same 14-day period last year . From Dec. 28, 2021, to Jan. 11, 2022, Sacramento only saw two days of of rain for a total of .65 inches.

Here’s a look at how much rain was recorded at the Sacramento rain meter, near Sacramento State, during the 14-day rain streak:

  • Dec. 29, 2022 saw .62 inches of rain.
  • Dec. 30, 2022 saw .58 inches of rain.
  • Dec. 31, 2022 saw 2.37 inches of rain.
  • Jan. 1, 2023 saw 0.1 inches of rain.
  • Jan. 2, 2023 saw .84 inches of rain.
  • Jan. 3, 2023 saw .01 inches of rain.
  • Jan. 4, 2023 saw .37 inches of rain.
  • Jan. 5, 2023 saw 1.07 inches of rain.
  • Jan. 6, 2023 saw .01 inches of rain.
  • Jan. 7, 2023 saw .16 inches of rain.
  • Jan. 8, 2023 saw .68 inches of rain.
  • Jan.9, 2023 saw 1.32 inches of rain.
  • Jan. 10, 2023 saw .27 inches of rain.
  • Jan. 11, 2023 saw .09 inches of rain.

Snowpack totals

According to the the California Department of Water Resources, 51 stations are reporting snowpack in the Central Sierra at 229% above average, as of Jan. 13. UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab measured more than 6 feet in the last week alone.

Peak snow season is typically on April 1, but as of Jan. 12, 2023, snowpack throughout the state is 227% above average.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area

STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Why do Sacramento’s alleys in downtown and Midtown have names?

(KTXL) — If you’re walking away from an event at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, you may stumble upon Kayak Alley.  •Video Above: Meet Sacramento Police’s mounted patrol If you’re in Midtown Sacramento and heading toward the state Capitol, you can walk along the streets or through Matsui Alley or Liestal Alley, and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Power Outages Occurring Around Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Power outages are becoming prevalent across the Mother Lode this morning. There are four notable outages that have occurred over the last few hours. In the Pinecrest area, there 491 PG&E customers without electricity, 471 near Dorrington and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, 99 in the area between Angels Camp and San Andreas, and 580 spread between Wilseyville, Railroad Flat and Glencoe.
PINECREST, CA
FOX40

Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage

(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Isabella Lake could be filled to capacity this spring for first time in more than 15 years

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Isabella Dam team is asking for clearance from Corps safety officials in Sacramento to dramatically raise the water level in Isabella Lake. After more than a decade and a half of following strict limits on how much water may be stored in the 70-year-old reservoir, the Isabella team believes the time has come, weather permitting, to fill the lake to capacity this spring. And so far, weather doesn’t appear to be a limiting factor.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Brazilian steakhouse opening in Roseville early this year

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Brazilian steakhouse is set to open in Roseville in early 2023. Galpão Gaucho will offer 17 different cuts of meat including beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more, according to the restaurant. “We chose Roseville as our next destination to be a part...
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

54K+
Followers
601
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy