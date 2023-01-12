Read full article on original website
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced on Sunday afternoon that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River. Officials said nobody was on the bridge at the moment when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding. County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure The post Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
California flooded by yet more powerful atmospheric river storms
Two more potent atmospheric river storms are hitting California Saturday through Tuesday. With the ground already saturated, the water has no place to go except to run off, causing deadly flooding. The big picture: The latest storm is prompting evacuations due to high water, and flood watches are in effect...
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Storm Impact in Aptos
TOP: High storm water levels overflowed large ditches and flooded volleyball areas at Monte Toyon Camp (Cloister Lane) High storm water levels overwhelmed ditches on Redwood Drive. Orange sign “ROAD CLOSED” posted to warn motorists of downed tree blocking Redwood Drive and knocking. out power for 12 hours....
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings
FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
Student Lookout: Storm updates, Walnut Avenue Cafe & Downtown Fridays
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you updates, resources and information about the storms affecting Santa Cruz County, a great brunch spot downtown and some fun events to check out. Plus, a great $5 movie ticket student deal.
KQED
Bay Area Weekend Weather: Latest Round of Winter Storms Expected to Continue Into Monday
This story will be updated throughout the weekend. Updated, 12:00 p.m. Sunday: More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting new evacuation orders over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of thunderstorms with gusty winds started Saturday in the...
'Capitola Village is open': Focus on recovery, returning to business in hardest-hit coastal areas
Many feel there's a misconception the village is shut down after seeing waterfront properties with severe storm damage. However, a posted sign read loud and clear, "Capitola Village is open."
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
Silicon Valley
Capitola Village and wharf: Storm-smashed then, storm-smashed now
A huge storm and high tide that sent waves topping 20 feet slamming into the tourist mecca of Capitola last week, wreaking severe damage upon the city’s historic wharf and waterfront restaurant row, was highly dramatic — but not an anomaly. Capitola has been a storm target since...
pajaronian.com
Seacliff State Beach altered ‘significantly’
SEACLIFF—The tidal surge that ravaged Seacliff State Beach on Jan. 5 destroyed much of the park’s protective sea wall, all but destroyed the campground and ravaged the pier so severely that the entire structure is “actively failing” and likely beyond repair. That was the message Friday...
KTVU FOX 2
Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California
Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief
You should always avoid driving in heavily flooded areas to prevent getting stuck inside your car. But if you find yourself in this situation, here's what you should do:
gilroylife.com
Main story: Gilroy residents survive gauntlet of severe storms
‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill state reservoirs, reducing impact of years of drought. Gilroy residents faced the aftermath of a relentless series of torrential storms that pounded California starting in late December, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Another storm hit Northern California Friday, Jan. 13. Meterorologists expected rain...
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding
FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — California’s coastline keeps getting sledge-hammered by atmospheric rivers that have left beach town residents wondering, when will January’s storms ever end? Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges, and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in […]
