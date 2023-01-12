ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Lomond, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced on Sunday afternoon that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River. Officials said nobody was on the bridge at the moment when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding. County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure The post Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River appeared first on KION546.
GONZALES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy

GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th.  Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
GILROY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Storm Impact in Aptos

TOP: High storm water levels overflowed large ditches and flooded volleyball areas at Monte Toyon Camp (Cloister Lane) High storm water levels overwhelmed ditches on Redwood Drive. Orange sign “ROAD CLOSED” posted to warn motorists of downed tree blocking Redwood Drive and knocking. out power for 12 hours....
APTOS, CA
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings

FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Capitola Village and wharf: Storm-smashed then, storm-smashed now

A huge storm and high tide that sent waves topping 20 feet slamming into the tourist mecca of Capitola last week, wreaking severe damage upon the city’s historic wharf and waterfront restaurant row, was highly dramatic — but not an anomaly. Capitola has been a storm target since...
CAPITOLA, CA
pajaronian.com

Seacliff State Beach altered ‘significantly’

SEACLIFF—The tidal surge that ravaged Seacliff State Beach on Jan. 5 destroyed much of the park’s protective sea wall, all but destroyed the campground and ravaged the pier so severely that the entire structure is “actively failing” and likely beyond repair. That was the message Friday...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Upcoming weather for the Bay Area, Northern California

Meteorologist Mark Tamayo provides the weather forecast for the upcoming weekend. While the Bay Area is seeing a break from the torrential weather Thursday, Friday and throughout the weekend more showers are expected.
gilroylife.com

Main story: Gilroy residents survive gauntlet of severe storms

‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill state reservoirs, reducing impact of years of drought. Gilroy residents faced the aftermath of a relentless series of torrential storms that pounded California starting in late December, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Another storm hit Northern California Friday, Jan. 13. Meterorologists expected rain...
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Felton Grove evacuated amid severe flooding

FELTON GROVE, Calif. - The latest wave of rain prompted Santa Cruz County officials to issue an evacuation order for the community of Felton Grove on Saturday morning. The San Lorenzo River hit 21.7 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains community, just one inch shy of "major flood stage", according to the National Weather Service.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KGET

California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — California’s coastline keeps getting sledge-hammered by atmospheric rivers that have left beach town residents wondering, when will January’s storms ever end? Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges, and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy