Silverton man dies in 3-car crash on Hwy 214

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A three-car collision in Marion County resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man on Wednesday, officials say.

Around 9:40 a.m., Oregon State Police say they responded to the crash on Hwy 214 at the intersection with Downs Rd NE.

According to police, 19-year-old Diceon M. Macias was driving a Honda Civic east on Downs Road. While attempting to cross Highway 214, the Civic struck the side of a Ford Taurus, which was driven by Mitchell Daniel Kuenzi of Silverton.

Officials say the collision caused Kuenzi’s car, which was traveling south, to enter the northbound lane of Highway 214, where it was hit on the driver’s side door by a Jeep Gladiator being driven by 68-year-old James A. Nosen.

Kuenzi was declared dead at the scene, according to police. The other two individuals received medical evaluation and/or treatment after the crash.

The roadway was closed for about four hours while the investigation took place.

