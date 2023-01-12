Since it's the first Friday the 13th of 2023 (yes, we have one coming up in October too) I wanted to check out the most common superstitions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. It seems like lots of people are superstitious in one way or another. I don't necessarily believe that walking under a ladder is going to give you bad luck but I'll knock on wood or cross my fingers, that sort of thing. I don't think it will actually change anything but, for some reason, I still like doing it.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO