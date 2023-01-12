ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

1520 The Ticket

7 Skills For Surviving Life In Illinois

Illinois can be a tricky state to live in for numerous reasons. The Land of Lincoln is no walk in the park, even though there are thousands. Weather forecast critiquing, driving, and brain power are just a few of the skills needed to survive in Illinois. Political Signs, Political Signs...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandproud.com

Biggest snowstorm in 5 years possible on Wednesday

UPDATE (1/16/23, 4:19 PM) — Models are showing increasing chances of some significant snow coming for parts of our viewing area on Wednesday afternoon, lasting through the overnight hours and into the early hours of Thursday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the majority of the region,...
IOWA STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds

The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I grow bamboo in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bamboo is one of the most famous plants on the planet, known for its soothing sound and ability to grow extremely fast. Because of this, it has become a popular plant for gardeners around the world. Many Illinois residents, however, might be wondering if they can legally plant the fast-growing grass […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Hot 104.7

Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
MINNESOTA STATE
isthmus.com

Why Republicans want ‘flat’ tax considered

Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9 percent. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9 percent in 2026.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin’s Most Common Superstitions

Since it's the first Friday the 13th of 2023 (yes, we have one coming up in October too) I wanted to check out the most common superstitions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. It seems like lots of people are superstitious in one way or another. I don't necessarily believe that walking under a ladder is going to give you bad luck but I'll knock on wood or cross my fingers, that sort of thing. I don't think it will actually change anything but, for some reason, I still like doing it.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters

Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
MINNESOTA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa and Illinois governors have different education priorities

Private school vouchers in Iowa & universal pre-school in Illinois. Both governors of Iowa and Illinois celebrate their inaugurations to new terms in office. Both also highlighted their priorities this week. Both are focused on education, in very different ways. We talk about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff...
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
MANKATO, MN
