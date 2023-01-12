Read full article on original website
Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
‘Impactful’ Winter Storm Forecasted For Most of Iowa and Southern Minnesota This Week
Mother Nature has been teasing us here in southeast Minnesota. Temps reached 40 in some areas over the weekend which helped some of the ice and snow melt away. Don't put your shovel away just yet though. The National Weather Service just posted, "Confidence is increasing for an impactful winter...
7 Skills For Surviving Life In Illinois
Illinois can be a tricky state to live in for numerous reasons. The Land of Lincoln is no walk in the park, even though there are thousands. Weather forecast critiquing, driving, and brain power are just a few of the skills needed to survive in Illinois. Political Signs, Political Signs...
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
siouxlandproud.com
Biggest snowstorm in 5 years possible on Wednesday
UPDATE (1/16/23, 4:19 PM) — Models are showing increasing chances of some significant snow coming for parts of our viewing area on Wednesday afternoon, lasting through the overnight hours and into the early hours of Thursday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the majority of the region,...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds
The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Can I grow bamboo in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bamboo is one of the most famous plants on the planet, known for its soothing sound and ability to grow extremely fast. Because of this, it has become a popular plant for gardeners around the world. Many Illinois residents, however, might be wondering if they can legally plant the fast-growing grass […]
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
isthmus.com
Why Republicans want ‘flat’ tax considered
Republican legislative leaders say Wisconsin must consider joining the parade of states — including neighboring Illinois and Iowa — that have or will have flat income tax rates. Illinois has a flat income tax rate of 4.9 percent. Iowa’s flat tax will be 3.9 percent in 2026.
Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin’s Most Common Superstitions
Since it's the first Friday the 13th of 2023 (yes, we have one coming up in October too) I wanted to check out the most common superstitions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. It seems like lots of people are superstitious in one way or another. I don't necessarily believe that walking under a ladder is going to give you bad luck but I'll knock on wood or cross my fingers, that sort of thing. I don't think it will actually change anything but, for some reason, I still like doing it.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
ourquadcities.com
Iowa and Illinois governors have different education priorities
Private school vouchers in Iowa & universal pre-school in Illinois. Both governors of Iowa and Illinois celebrate their inaugurations to new terms in office. Both also highlighted their priorities this week. Both are focused on education, in very different ways. We talk about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff...
The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
KIMT
Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
