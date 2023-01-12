Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Deputies detain suspects in Majestic Oaks shooting
Law enforcement officials Monday detained five individuals suspected of involvement in a shooting that transpired Sunday evening in Gainesville and injured at least one person. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital, said Lt. J.P. Hood of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)....
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for causing a disturbance at McDonald’s
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Orra Phillips Evans, Jr., 64, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespass after warning after allegedly causing a disturbance inside the McDonald’s on Archer Road after previously being trespassed. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call at about 8:35 p.m. that Evans, who...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness woman faces possession charges, claims not hers
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Saturday, Jan. 7, after she was pulled over for speeding and found with fentanyl and cannabis, as well as a suspended driver’s license. After following behind her for approximately 1.05 miles, deputies determined the defendant was traveling at a constant...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after allegedly kicking in front door of girlfriend’s home
A 24-year-old Ocala man was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of kicking in the front door of her residence. On Saturday, January 7, two Belleview Police Department officers responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the officers were informed that a man, identified as Ezekiel Anderson, had fled from the residence after allegedly kicking in the front door.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man facing drug trafficking charges after being caught with meth, fentanyl
A 57-year-old Ocala man is facing multiple felony charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, after his vehicle was searched during a traffic stop. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 9 p.m., an Ocala Police Department officer was traveling northbound on S Pine Avenue when a white Jeep was observed crossing the lane divider and straddling the line for the left and middle lanes, according to the OPD report.
villages-news.com
Woman ordered into anger management after attack in McDonald’s drive-thru
A Lady Lake woman has been ordered into anger management after an attack on a fellow customer in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 53, was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court after the July 9, 2021 attack at the fast-food restaurant in Leesburg.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen injured in Gainesville shooting
A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
WCJB
2 people are arrested for possession of drugs and guns after a traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are behind bars after a car pulled over for a broken headlight and taillight was caught with much more than that. A Gainesville Police officer pulled over 26-year-old Brennan Marshall-Darnall and 30-year-old Shelby Stenstrom on NW 6th Street last night. The officer found 58...
villages-news.com
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace after reportedly hitting staff members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Altonio Lee Richardson, 40, was arrested early this morning at GRACE Marketplace after police and staff gave him multiple chances to stay on a cold night. Richardson was asked to leave the property multiple times before a staff member called 911 just after midnight, asking police...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man faces exposure charges
A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs. On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman who just got out of prison arrested for stealing from Walmart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Carise Shantae Duncan, 32, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with petit theft (3rd or subsequent offense) and resisting merchant detainment after allegedly taking $209.11 in items from Walmart. Duncan allegedly took a backpack into the Butler Plaza Walmart and placed items in it, then walked...
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Demiah Appling murder suspects apprehended
The second suspect accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling was arrested on Friday evening. According to a Dixie County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) social media post on Saturday morning, deputies announced the arrest of Waymore Gerhardt and charged him with premeditated murder, kidnapping, aggravated child abuse, tampering with evidence and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
WCJB
One teenager sent to the hospital after being shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the Boys and Girls Club on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect fired at several people and one teen was shot in the...
alachuachronicle.com
Convicted felon sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty on October 26, 2022, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
Another shooting in SW Ocala
A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
WESH
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
ocala-news.com
Ocala felon arrested during traffic stop after officer finds loaded revolver
A 25-year-old convicted felon was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a firearm was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Sunday, January 8, shortly after 4:30 a.m., an OPD officer received an alert that a white BMW with an expired tag was traveling eastbound on W State Road 40. According to OPD, the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Willis Natron Lubin, had a suspended driver’s license.
WCJB
Elderly cyclist is hospitalized after a hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Gainesville on January 13th. Gainesville police officers found the 69-year-old man in the 400 block of SE 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. He was riding his bike when he got hit and left on the...
