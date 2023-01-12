Read full article on original website
WIBW
“Serve” holds conference in Manhattan to encourage local candidates
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Running for local political office can be challenging, so wouldn’t it be nice to get some help from people who have done it before? That’s where Serve steps in. “One of the intimidating things is that even if you have a lot of great...
WIBW
42nd Small Business Awards nominations open for Shawnee Co. operations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations for the 42nd Small Business Awards have opened for businesses located within Shawnee County. GO Topeka announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that the nomination process for Topeka and Shawnee Co.’s 42nd annual Small Business Awards - presented by CoreFirst Bank & Trust - opened at 10 a.m. on Friday. The nomination process will close at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
WIBW
Shawnee North celebrates roots of community center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee North Community Center, 300 NE 43rd St., celebrated its 100th anniversary over the weekend with a historical tour of the building’s roots. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation told 13 NEWS the centennial celebration featured guided tours of the grounds which shared the property’s history as a poor farm and infirmary.
WIBW
Nemaha Co. officials continue to search for wanted subject
BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. officials have asked residents to continue to be vigilant as they search for a wanted subject that was reported over the weekend. The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 16, that it continues to ask residents to lock their doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
WIBW
KU ready for Top 15 matchup, plus a unique message from Jerome Tang
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Top 15 matchup for the first time since 2013, the Sunflower Showdown will be sold out at Bramlage Coliseum. The sixth-oldest rivalry may have a little more meaning this time around, but head coach Jerome Tang isn’t buying into the hype. ”It doesn’t win...
WIBW
No. 11 K-State falls to No. 17 TCU
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 11 Kansas State men’s basketball suffered its first conference loss of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 17 TCU 82-68 in Fort Worth. Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 18 pts and 8 boards, National Player of the Week Markquis Nowell followed with 16 pts.
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
WIBW
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
WIBW
Wamego man arrested after drugs, stolen property, weapons found in search
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man was arrested after drugs, stolen property and weapons were allegedly found in his home during a search warrant. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says officials executed a drug search warrant in the 3600 block of Apel Rd. in Wamego.
backroadsnews.com
Sale Barn Cafe opens, menu will come straight from local farm
Chuck and Teresa Penning’s new effort grew out of post-retirement farmers market stand. Washington’s Sale Barn Café has life again. Chuck and Teresa Penning are now serving breakfast and lunch at the building. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Their first day of business was last Wednesday. The Pennings are waiting for some kitchen equipment to arrive to officially open the cafe, and then they will need to get licensed, so for now, Chuck Penning is cooking…
