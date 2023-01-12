ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Toddler was in car during crime spree in Daytona Beach; 2 arrested, police say

Two people have been arrested on several charges, including aggravated child abuse after officers learned a toddler was in a vehicle in an unsecured car seat, during an armed kidnapping, burglary, and reports of the driver running several red lights, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police took custody of the child and notified the Department of Children and Families.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 arrested after man shot in back, robbed on dead end road in Sumter County: Deputies

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery that happened on a dead-end road in Sumter County Saturday, deputies said. Around 12:03 a.m. Saturday, deputies said they responded to a shooting near the dead end of County Road 510 in Adamsville. Deputies said a man was robbed at gunpoint and was shot in the back during the incident. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County deputies searching for person who shot, killed woman

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are on the hunt for whoever shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier. They said her murder happened Thursday night on North Powers Drive, just south of Clarcona Ocoee Road, and they're calling on the community to help them catch the shooter. The sheriff's office...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Another shooting in SW Ocala

A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Man killed, woman seriously injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Orange County crash. A pickup truck traveling southbound on State Road 429 crashed around 10:19 a.m. near mile marker 28. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to run off...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

