SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery that happened on a dead-end road in Sumter County Saturday, deputies said. Around 12:03 a.m. Saturday, deputies said they responded to a shooting near the dead end of County Road 510 in Adamsville. Deputies said a man was robbed at gunpoint and was shot in the back during the incident. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO