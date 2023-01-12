Read full article on original website
Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Dr. Ana Sanchez Secures National Honor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ana Amelia Sanchez, MD, HMDC, FAAHPM, Chief Medical Officer of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, has been awarded one of the nation’s highest medical honors. Dr. Sanchez and only 66 other physicians in the United States are now Fellows of the Academy of Hospice & Palliative Care Medicine (FAAHPM). The Academy’s fellowship process began over a year ago and required a substantial time commitment from applicants to cover the highly comprehensive milestone-based educational curriculum.
Letter: Fair Chance Hiring ordinance may be ripe for a court challenge
Recently the City of Gainesville passed an ordinance that prohibits employers from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal background before extending a job offer. The major change appears to be doing the criminal background check last instead of first. I have no problem with giving a second chance to someone...
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace after reportedly hitting staff members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Altonio Lee Richardson, 40, was arrested early this morning at GRACE Marketplace after police and staff gave him multiple chances to stay on a cold night. Richardson was asked to leave the property multiple times before a staff member called 911 just after midnight, asking police...
GPD investigating drive-by shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 1900 SE 4th Street. A suspect in a vehicle fired shots at several juveniles near the Boys and Girls Club just after 4 p.m. One teenager was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information about the suspect at this time.
Charges dropped against man arrested for protesting gun ban at Republican event
ALACHUA, Fla. – The State Attorney’s office has dismissed all charges filed against Chris Rose for an October 20 protest outside the Alachua County Republican Party’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans annual fundraiser featuring Governor Ron DeSantis as the keynote speaker. Rose was originally arrested for trespassing...
Homeless man arrested for causing a disturbance at McDonald’s
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Orra Phillips Evans, Jr., 64, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespass after warning after allegedly causing a disturbance inside the McDonald’s on Archer Road after previously being trespassed. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call at about 8:35 p.m. that Evans, who...
Gators Softball former star and current UAA Assistant Academic Advisor arrested for DUI
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kendyl Jean Lindaman, 24, was arrested early this morning and charged with driving under the influence. She is a former Gators Softball player and was a Student Assistant Coach for the Gators Softball program for the 2022 season; she is currently an intern and Assistant Academic Advisor for the University of Florida Athletic Association.
Convicted felon sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty on October 26, 2022, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
Hit-and-run leaves man with life-threatening injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 69-year-old man was trauma-alerted to the hospital last night with life-threatening injuries after he was hit while riding a bike. Gainesville Police Department responded to the 400 block of SE 9th Street at about 10:30 p.m. last night and found a victim who had multiple broken limbs and was in full cardiac arrest.
Pair arrested for selling drugs and possessing a short-barreled shotgun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Brennan Lenzies Marshall-Darnall, 26, and Shelby Lynn Stenstrom, 30, were arrested late last night and charged with drug possession with intent to sell and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. A Gainesville Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by Marshall-Darnall at about...
Woman who just got out of prison arrested for stealing from Walmart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Carise Shantae Duncan, 32, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with petit theft (3rd or subsequent offense) and resisting merchant detainment after allegedly taking $209.11 in items from Walmart. Duncan allegedly took a backpack into the Butler Plaza Walmart and placed items in it, then walked...
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Gainesville bicyclist, police say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Gainesville police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident along South Main Street late last year. Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in, police say, and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a bicyclist on November 27, 2022.
