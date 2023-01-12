ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

SW Albuquerque public safety center could be more than just a fire & police station

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFscL_0kCwr2fX00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is inching closer toward expanding its fire fighting and police presence in the southwest part of the city, but the station could eventually become much more than that. City leaders gathered at the corner of 98th Street and Amole Mesa SW late Thursday morning to celebrate the start of the first phase of a new Southwest Public Safety Center.

Sometime later this year, construction crews are expected to begin building a new Fire Station 23 at the site, which the city purchased last year. Phase one of the project is fully funded, according to the city, and groundbreaking should occur in the next six to nine months.

Drivers beware: Massive electric transformer heads to Rio Rancho on freeway, highways

However, Mayor Keller said Thursday that eventually, the city hopes to build a transit center and “perhaps a community” center at the SW Public Safety Center site. The broader uses of the site were highlighted during Thursday’s news conference as the Mayor declared the area as one of the fastest growing, newer and denser areas of Albuquerque that remains underserved.

“We’ll see,” Keller said. “In six-acres, we can have a full robust campus with multiple services for the community out here, services, number one, that should already be out here, I want to acknowledge that.”

Once complete, the city expects the first leg of the project, the new fire station to help Albuquerque Fire Rescue reach all member of the community in “four members or less” for emergency calls. The new station will be the first additional fire station for AFR in more than 15-years, according to AFR Chief Gene Gallegos. It’s expected to serve more than 27,000 people with 30 additional firefighter-paramedics once it opens.

Story continues below:

“We’re behind,” said Mayor Tim Keller, speaking of the new center during Thursday’s news conference. “This area, like so many areas that have been underserved, so many communities of color, has been underserved by the City of Albuquerque and we’re trying to reverse that, especially with public safety.”

Eventually, the city says it will co-locate a police presence directly next to the upcoming fire station. Albuquerque city leaders are requesting $10 million from the state legislature to help build the police-side of the project. Today, APD’s southwest substation is roughly five-miles from the SW Public Safety Center property, at Coors and Fortuna.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque lawmakers want Rail Yards fire station upgrade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor would like to see a historic fire station restored. Councilor Isaac Benton is hoping to get funding to upgrade the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway Fire Station.   The fire station has been a city landmark since 1987 and is one of the oldest fire stations in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Heavy police response in Bernalillo County

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office has announced a 'heavy law enforcement presence' in the area. BCSO SWAT has been activated on the scene. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a former New Mexico House candidate who lost his election in November is now accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque lawmakers in December and January. The department made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying Solomon Peña is accused of shooting at the homes of two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque’s South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 600 block of Nowicki Lane in the South Valley remains closed as Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigates following a SWAT situation. BCSO says they were called around noon Monday for a report of a man barricaded inside a home. Officials say when deputies arrived, they determined a SWAT unit would be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Transit system shake up, Food delivery driver shooting, Another storm moves in, UNMH app, Honoring tradition

[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State AG wants special unit created to protect New Mexico children

Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-ag-wants-special-unit-created-to-protect-new-mexico-children/. State AG wants special unit created to protect New …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-ag-wants-special-unit-created-to-protect-new-mexico-children/. Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico …. Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico musicians’ help. Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate …. Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station

Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station. Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station. Staffing shortages create dire situation for New …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/staffing-shortages-create-dire-situation-for-new-mexico-pet-owners/. Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico …. Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico musicians’ help. Albuquerque Police arrest...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multi-family project proposed for University Heights neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A new multi-family housing project could be coming to the University Heights neighborhood near Girard Blvd. and Lead Ave. People behind the proposal are requesting a zoning change to allow a duplex at the current site to turn into a bigger multi-housing development for families.  Neighbors like Roman Martinez say, with job […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime by phone

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque crime victims will have more time each day to report certain cases to the police department’s telephone unit starting tomorrow. Albuquerque Police says it will expanded reporting hours to the “Telephone Reporting Unit” (TRU) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The change will give between three to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Week

Former New Mexico House candidate arrested in connection with shootings at Democrats' homes

A former New Mexico House candidate was arrested in Albuquerque on Monday, accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers in December and January. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced on Monday evening that Solomon Peña, 39, has been "accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators." A Republican, Peña ran for House District 14 in the November election, and lost to the Democratic incumbent, Miguel Garcia. The shootings took place Dec. 4 at Bernalillo County Commissioner Adrian Barboa's home, Dec. 8 at New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Joy Junction: Discovering Employment

“Originally, federal marshals brought me to Joy Junction’s doorstep,” says Robin Mosco. He’s the transportation manager for the non-profit organization. However, his current role is a far cry from where he was in September 1998. After being arrested for human smuggling in Yuma, Arizona, Mosco was transported...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy