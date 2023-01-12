Read full article on original website
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
BATON ROUGE - An embattled, Baton Rouge-based businessman who was criminally charged after he had hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a makeshift shelter during Hurricane Ida is now under the microscope of federal investigators after he allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from his nursing homes' bank accounts. The...
Baton Rouge duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way...
Mayor Cantrell signs executive order, establishes task force to reduce violent crime
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As crime continues to climb in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued an executive order that aims to get violent offenders off the streets. In a press conference on Wednesday, the mayor was joined by Orleans Parish Communications Executive Director Tyrell Morris, who was named the head of the city’s Violent Crime Reduction Task Force.
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
Baker Police ask public for assistance in identifying suspected thief
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baker, Louisiana are searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes from a gas station. According to the Baker Police Department, the theft occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Velaro’s Gas Station on Main Street.
Baton Rouge man sentenced for financial aid fraud, money laundering
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice has sentenced a Baton Rouge man to 132 months in federal prison after being convicted of fraud schemes and money laundering relating to financial aid. According to United States Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., 34-year-old Elliot Sterling was indicted...
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
Expect to receive a much lower income tax refund this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s officially tax season. But before you get excited, the Internal Revenue Service says your refund check could be much smaller this season. “Refunds are going to be drastically reduced,” Paula Harper, office manager for Jackson Hewitt, said. That’s because many of...
Coast Guard responds to pollution incident after vessel capsized in Mississippi River
MERAUX, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Coast Guard responded to spill in the Mississippi River after a vessel capsized near Meraux. Watchstanders received a call at about 12:50 a.m. alerting them that dredging vessel, W.B. Wood, capsized near mile marker 85. Two people we onboard at the time but they were rescued by the crew aboard the the Good Samaritan towing vessel Omaha.
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
Fentanyl seized by New Orleans DEA office in 2022 enough to wipe out population of four states, officials say
As we enter full swing into the new year, the DEA's New Orleans field division has released new data that suggests the amount of fentanyl seized could be enough to wipe out the four different U.S. states the office covers.
Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
Former member of Mayor Cantrell's security team back to full duty
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an officer that used to be assigned to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's security team has returned to full duty. NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie remains under investigation in connection with Cantrell's use of the Pontalba apartment as well as his time on the job.
Police say tip about shooting in local grocery store was prank call
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department says that police responded to a call about a shooter in a grocery store on Government Street on Sunday, Jan. 15 but the call ended up being a prank. The entire store was evacuated, and the East Baton Rouge...
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
St. Tammany Parish: Body of missing Mandeville boater, located
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— The body of the missing Mandeville boater, has been recovered, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. STPSO Marine Division found 44-year-old Billy Coile’s body Monday (Jan. 16) afternoon, offshore near Green Point. The sheriff’s office turned over Coile’s body over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to find the official cause of death.
Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
Victim claims landlord attacked him with knife near O'Neal Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - A man told sheriff's deputies his landlord attacked him with a knife late Thursday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the confrontation at a business on O'Neal Lane around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. The victim told deputies his landlord cut him with a knife.
Deputy shot herself when firing at dog, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the deputy injured by a gunshot Tuesday is believed to have shot herself while firing at a dog latching onto her. The deputy was still in the hospital as of Wednesday but was doing okay, according...
