Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68
URBANA — A Springfield man has been charged with two felonies following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on US-68 that began in Urbana and ended in Clark County late Saturday afternoon, according to Urbana Police. Isaac Chalender, 23, has been charged with two felonies, Theft of a Motor...
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
13abc.com
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
Loaded guns found after fight involving at least 40 juveniles at Columbus mall
COLUMBUS — Two teenagers were arrested following a fight involving at least 40 juveniles at a Columbus mall Saturday night, according to our news partners at WBNS. The two 17-year-old boys were charged with aggravated riot and carrying concealed weapons. The boys had fully loaded handguns on them, according to WBNS.
74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
614now.com
Police: Fight involving 40-50 juveniles breaks out at Easton
A pair of teenagers were arrested following a fight at Easton Town Center that included 40-50 individuals, police said. The fight occurred just before 8:40 on Jan. 14 on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to Columbus Police. It’s currently unclear what led to the incident. While...
focushillsboro.com
Woman From Hillsboro Receives 4.5-year Sentence In Operation Ice Breaker Case
Ice Breaker Case: A lady from Hillsboro was given a 4.5-year term for her role in the narcotics investigation known as “Operation Ice Breaker,” which was conducted by the Highland County Task Force. The grand jury in Highland County, Ohio, indicted 44-year-old Tiffany Greene on 14 counts in July 2022.
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot dead in east Columbus has been identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot dead in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near South Hampton Road and Broadmoor Avenue, near Whitehall, just before 12:30 p.m. Twenty-year-old Saadiq Teague died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. It's not clear what prompted...
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman approached the counter to pay for a soda, but instead stole money from the cash register at a Southside store this week, Columbus police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the suspect entered the Dollar General store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 12:41 p.m. The woman […]
Man, 33, dies in head-on crash with car going wrong direction on exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash overnight Sunday in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Newark resident Erickson Francois was driving his Honda just after 3:30 a.m. going south on Interstate 270. As Francois entered the exit ramp going east toward the merge with State Route 161, a BMW, […]
Police search for robbery suspects accused of beating victim with a gun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding two men accused in a November robbery at a southeast Columbus gas station. Police say on Nov. 9, 2022, the two suspects went inside a gas station store just before 11:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway. Following […]
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
614now.com
Popular Columbus restaurant closing for several days to mourn after manager shot and killed
Marlow’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the area’s hottest new restaurants since it opened last spring. But for the next few days, the up-and-coming Gahanna eatery will be closed to mourn one of its own. According to Columbus Police, 43 year-old Christopher Manteen, who was a manager at...
Southwest Columbus bank robbed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot, killed while searching for his stolen car in south Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 43-year-old man died after being shot near a fast-food restaurant in south Columbus Saturday morning. Police said initial reporting indicated that the victim, Christopher Mateen, was searching for his stolen car when he was shot. The incident occurred around 9:19 a.m. near the McDonald's...
myfox28columbus.com
Teens arrested with guns during fight involving 40-50 juveniles at Easton mall, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens were charged with aggravated riot after they were allegedly caught with loaded handguns amid a fight with dozens of juveniles at Easton Town Center. Columbus police said an estimated 40 to 50 juveniles were "actively fighting" on the mall's first floor around 8:40...
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
