Related
8newsnow.com
'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect
It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – NDOT speaks for itself about “Dropicana”
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The clock is ticking on the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s huge “Dropicana” project. If you’re tired of hearing it from me, I hereby gladly hand it over to NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins:. “Dropicana is going to involve taking down...
8newsnow.com
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – California’s coastline keeps getting sledgehammered by atmospheric rivers that have left residents wondering when January’s storms will end. Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in half, homes flooded, and oceanfront restaurants were thrashed.
8newsnow.com
Local nonprofit celebrates helping black entrepreneurs on MLK day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Having a dream to start your own business doesn’t have to be an impossible goal. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, black business owners in the Las Vegas area said they are taking Dr. King’s dream to the next level by working together.
