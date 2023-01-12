ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, GA

The Independent

US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
BOSTON, MA
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:42 a.m. EST

Norway archaeologists find 'world's oldest runestone'. COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Archaeologists in Norway have found a runestone which they claim is the world’s oldest. They say the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing. The Museum of Cultural History in Oslo said Tuesday that the flat and square block of brownish sandstone may be the earliest example of words recorded in writing in Scandinavia. The runestone was discovered in the fall of 2021 during an excavation west of Oslo. Items in the grave where the runestone was found indicate that the runes likely were inscribed between A.D. 1 and 250.
COLORADO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America's freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader's life and legacy "show us the way and we should pay attention.”
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Taliban Members Get Blue Check Marks on Twitter

Members of the Taliban have used Twitter’s $8-a-month verification program to get blue check marks—with one crowing that new owner Elon Musk is “making Twitter great again.” The BBC reports that at least two Taliban officials and four prominent backers who were not previously verified now have the blue checks, which give them “priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies.” Read it at BBC
The Hill

A call for legislative obstruction and the politics of ‘No’

In the 1960s, a small sign hung in the California State Capital, which warned: “No Person’s Life, Liberty, or Property are Safe While the Legislature is in Session.” It represents the cautionary wisdom that the tendency for governments to pass laws and grow, many times, may run contrary to the public good. This is my…
CALIFORNIA STATE

