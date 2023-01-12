ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season.  “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday in Alabama

Another cold front could bring the potential for a few strong storms to parts of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has expanded a Level 1 of of 5 risk for severe weather to include more of north and parts of central and west Alabama on Wednesday and into Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles

National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Red Cross assists Alabama residents after recent storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Non-profits around Alabama are lending a helping around the state and afar. Executive director of the North Alabama Red Cross, Khris Anderson, is no stranger to severe weather. Anderson is organizing and sending a team to California and Selma, while keeping up with recovery efforts in...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

NWS releases preliminary reports on 9 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed nine tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Homicide investigation underway in Clarke County

LOWER PEACH TREE, Ala. (WALA) - Clarke County Sherriff Dewayne Smith said a man was found burned in his truck on a small dirt road outside of Lower Peach Tree. Sherriff Smith said his office is assisting Wilcox County on the investigation. A positive ID is still pending, but investigators...
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state

Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
ALABAMA STATE
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South

Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials. The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.
SELMA, AL
WXII 12

VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
SELMA, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama

There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Gov. Ivey sworn-in for second term

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was sworn-in for her second term as Alabama’s governor on Monday. The ceremony began at 10 a.m. in Montgomery. A full replay of the ceremony can be seen at the top of this story.
ALABAMA STATE

