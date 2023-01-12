Read full article on original website
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Cook: Deer activity in most of Alabama approaching peak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season. “If we get normal weather for the rest of the season, I suspect a lot of deer will be killed,” Cook said. “In the southern part of the state, the rut is getting ready...
A few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday in Alabama
Another cold front could bring the potential for a few strong storms to parts of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has expanded a Level 1 of of 5 risk for severe weather to include more of north and parts of central and west Alabama on Wednesday and into Thursday.
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
Red Cross assists Alabama residents after recent storms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Non-profits around Alabama are lending a helping around the state and afar. Executive director of the North Alabama Red Cross, Khris Anderson, is no stranger to severe weather. Anderson is organizing and sending a team to California and Selma, while keeping up with recovery efforts in...
NWS releases preliminary reports on 9 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed nine tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
Homicide investigation underway in Clarke County
LOWER PEACH TREE, Ala. (WALA) - Clarke County Sherriff Dewayne Smith said a man was found burned in his truck on a small dirt road outside of Lower Peach Tree. Sherriff Smith said his office is assisting Wilcox County on the investigation. A positive ID is still pending, but investigators...
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. — (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors...
The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state
Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South
Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials. The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar To 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago Winfield was hit pretty badly with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by...
Alabama tornado map: Where did the tornadoes hit in Alabama?
More than a dozen tornadoes were reported across Alabama on Thursday. Zoom in on the map above and click or tap the icons to get more information about each reported tornado. Can’t see the map? Click here. The National Weather Service on Friday said it is continuing to assess...
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama
There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
Burned body found inside burned truck on remote Alabama dirt road, deputies say
Officials are investigating a burned body found inside a burned pickup truck in a remote portion of southwest Alabama. WKRG-TV reports the body was found Jan. 5 on a dirt road near Lower Peach Tree, in Wilcox County. Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said his agency is assisting with the...
Gov. Ivey sworn-in for second term
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was sworn-in for her second term as Alabama’s governor on Monday. The ceremony began at 10 a.m. in Montgomery. A full replay of the ceremony can be seen at the top of this story.
