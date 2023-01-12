ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
CYRIL, OK
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Ivon Adams has been served with court documents referencing child homicide. UPDATE 5:39 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023: New details out of Arizona, after court documents revealed Ivon Adams, the second caregiver of Athena Brownfield, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Volunteers leave area for dogs to assist in search for missing girl in Cyril

CYRIL, Okla. — Volunteers were told to leave the area so dogs could assist in the search for the missing girl in Cyril. Investigators said Athena Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister first notified a postal worker that something was wrong. Throughout the day on Wednesday, most of the town came out to help but she has still not been found.
CYRIL, OK

