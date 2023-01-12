Read full article on original website
Search for missing Cyril girl now considered a recovery operation
Investigators say they are now concentrating the search on finding Athena Brownfield's remains. She was reported missing January 10th.
Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’
Authorities said the search for a missing Oklahoma 4-year-old girl, Athena Brownfield, is now being considered a "recovery operation."
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
OSBI investigators revisit home of missing 4-year-old in Cyril Sunday
The search continues for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield who disappeared from Cyril earlier this week. Sunday morning, authorities revisited a site they’ve searched before.
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
news9.com
kswo.com
Investigators Searching For Missing 4-Year-Old Near Caregivers' Home In Rush Springs
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 4-year-old girl in the area near a home that belonged the caregivers in Rush Springs. Property records showed that a home in the area belonged to the caregivers of Athena Brownfield. Both caregivers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, were arrested...
kswo.com
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested
CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
kswo.com
Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
Arrest made as search for missing OK 4-year old continues
The search continues for a missing child from Cyril in Caddo County as an arrest has been made in the case.
kswo.com
Murder warrant served against Athena Brownfield caretaker
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Ivon Adams has been served with court documents referencing child homicide. UPDATE 5:39 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023: New details out of Arizona, after court documents revealed Ivon Adams, the second caregiver of Athena Brownfield, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect.
KOCO
Volunteers leave area for dogs to assist in search for missing girl in Cyril
CYRIL, Okla. — Volunteers were told to leave the area so dogs could assist in the search for the missing girl in Cyril. Investigators said Athena Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister first notified a postal worker that something was wrong. Throughout the day on Wednesday, most of the town came out to help but she has still not been found.
KOCO
