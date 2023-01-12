ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger attorney reveals why college stabbings case can be ‘attacked’ in court

The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger before his extradition from Pennsylvania has voiced his belief that the case against the murder suspect could be “attacked”.Jason LaBar told local outlet WFMZ that he believes the circumstantial evidence against the 28-year-old PhD student is “strong” but “individually taken, the evidence could be attacked”.The attorney, who no longer represents Mr Kohberger now he is back in Idaho facing murder charges, added that he told his client not to divulge any details about the case to him.Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on...
MOSCOW, ID
iheart.com

Questions Surround The Death Of OC Public Defender In Mexico

Family, friends and U.S. authorities are looking for answers after Elliot Blair, an Orange County deputy public defender, was found dead while on vacation with his wife in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. Blair and his wife Kim, also an Orange County public defender, were at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

Police respond to crash at 25th Ave and Quebec Street in Denver

A two-vehicle crash with injuries was forcing morning traffic to divert north and south of the intersection with Quebec Street and E 25th Avenue on Tuesday morning. Denver Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene of the crash when Copter4 was above the scene. The intersection north and south of E 25th Ave on Quebec were blocked as police, fire and EMS responded to the crash. 
DENVER, CO

