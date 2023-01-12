ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAFF

Madison County currently without a commission chairman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An $80 million budget, 400,000 people, and no leader in charge. This is the situation in Madison County following former Commission Chairman Dale Strong’s departure to Washington. Commissioner Phil Riddick is one of several people hoping to get appointed to the position by Governor Kay Ivey.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton retires

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville post office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 14 Alabama cities

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 14 Alabama cities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters, managers and customer service employees will be gathering at the Wynn Drive Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Huntsville’s Mastin Lake overpass project advances

HUNTSVILLE – Efforts to build a new overpass on North Memorial Parkway are gaining traction after the approval of agreements between the city and Alabama Department of Transportation. Part of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Restore Our Roads initiative, the project consists of a new overpass at Mastin Lake Road and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Trying to buy a house in 2023? Here is what to expect

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Navigating the housing market can already seem difficult, and after a crazy 2022, it might feel that much more overwhelming. Is it still a good time to buy? Is it a good time to sell? Whether you’re an experienced buyer or have no idea what you’re doing, mortgage lender and homebuying hero Brandon Snider joined TVL to share all his tips and expected trends.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Five Arrested In Limestone Drug Operation

Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Former Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Capital …. Tuscaloosa police are still investigating a...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

NWS releases preliminary reports on 9 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed nine tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Jan. 21 in Decatur

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Decatur on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits the Austin Jr. High School parking lot from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
DECATUR, AL

