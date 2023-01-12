Read full article on original website
WAFF
Madison County currently without a commission chairman
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An $80 million budget, 400,000 people, and no leader in charge. This is the situation in Madison County following former Commission Chairman Dale Strong’s departure to Washington. Commissioner Phil Riddick is one of several people hoping to get appointed to the position by Governor Kay Ivey.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County family loses $100,000 to construction loan scam
A victim is speaking out about a Lauderdale County contractor who she says scammed her out of more than $100,000. Beverly Jeffers had big plans for the plot of land she had purchased next to her childhood home. "This is my dad's land. It's always been home, and we were...
WAFF
New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville
The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
WAFF
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton retires
The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 14...
WAFF
‘Firm but fair”: Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Rick Singleton looks back on 50 year career
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s getting harder to find people who have chosen a career and stayed in that career for any length of time. Try 50 years. That is the career Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton is saying goodbye to today as he heads into retirement. WAFF 48′s...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville post office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 14 Alabama cities
The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 14 Alabama cities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters, managers and customer service employees will be gathering at the Wynn Drive Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
alreporter.com
Three additional deaths in state correctional facilities confirmed this month
Two incarcerated men at Limestone County Correctional Facility, and another incarcerated man at St. Clair County Correctional Facility, have been confirmed dead this month, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. With these latest deaths, at least six individuals have died within the state correctional...
256today.com
Huntsville’s Mastin Lake overpass project advances
HUNTSVILLE – Efforts to build a new overpass on North Memorial Parkway are gaining traction after the approval of agreements between the city and Alabama Department of Transportation. Part of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Restore Our Roads initiative, the project consists of a new overpass at Mastin Lake Road and...
WAFF
Trying to buy a house in 2023? Here is what to expect
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Navigating the housing market can already seem difficult, and after a crazy 2022, it might feel that much more overwhelming. Is it still a good time to buy? Is it a good time to sell? Whether you’re an experienced buyer or have no idea what you’re doing, mortgage lender and homebuying hero Brandon Snider joined TVL to share all his tips and expected trends.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville store remains closed while another sets new goal after murders at event center
Two Huntsville local businesses are still recovering after a Jan. 7 mass shooting at a birthday party killed 20-year-olds Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins. Three others were critically injured. The Vinyl Hub, a craft store, and Junkabillies, an antique store, are located right next to Legacy Events, where the shooting...
WAFF
Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
WHNT-TV
Five Arrested In Limestone Drug Operation
Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Authorities arrested five men after drugs and weapons were allegedly found in a home almost two weeks ago. Former Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Capital …. Tuscaloosa police are still investigating a...
WAFF
NWS releases preliminary reports on 9 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed nine tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
WAAY-TV
East Limestone woman receives hundreds of donations for foster children
Ashton Miller-Harris of East Limestone has received hundreds of donations since starting the Foster Corner of Alabama about seven months ago. The idea to start this foundation came from talking to members of her local church, who said there was not a foundation like this in Limestone County. That was...
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
WAAY-TV
'It was too late': Michigan woman, her husband survive Decatur tornado while trapped in RV
Residents at Jay Landings RV Park were trying to pick up the pieces Friday, seeing what’s salvageable and beginning the cleanup process. Thursday's storm really left its mark at Jay Landings. Recreational vehicles and boats were flipped upside down. Some were toppled onto their sides. Several sustained damage — some mild; others pretty severe.
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Jan. 21 in Decatur
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Decatur on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits the Austin Jr. High School parking lot from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
