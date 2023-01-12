COURTHOUSE — A majority of the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 3, selected Rosemary Wilson to continue serving as vice mayor. “I think I’ve shown in the past that I’m very collaborative,” Wilson said after she was sworn in. “I try to keep everybody informed to the best of my ability. The budget is a very, very big part of this job, and I think, last year, we had one of the best budgets that I can remember. That’s because everybody worked together so well. We have a lot of important issues to take on, and I know that this council can do it.”

