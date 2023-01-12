Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Attorney for Army Lieutenant implores jury to send a message to officers
The jury began deliberations just before 1 p.m. and ended for the day at 5:30 p.m. without a verdict.
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
Virginia Beach woman tracks down long lost twin, plans to reunite
The past year for Asha Rodney has been anything but ordinary. It's the stuff movies are made of.
WAVY News 10
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
Virginia Beach police looking for endangered man
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a man who may be endangered Monday night. Christian Engel-Hamman was last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m. wearing black Crocs shoes, black pants, a black shirt and a black jacket. Police tweeted an alert for him shortly after 9 p.m.
Va. lawmakers consider gun purchase waiting period after Walmart mass shooting
State Delegate Cliff Hayes (D) is introducing legislation to implement a three-day waiting period to purchase guns in Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Investigators are still working to find the cause of a house fire that killed three family members outside Elizabeth City. WAVY reached out to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, but they were closed for the holiday. What we do know is that a call came in from the house on Millpond Road around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
Boy assaulted two staff members on day he shot Richneck Elem. teacher: Police
The playground and the parking lot of Richneck Elementary School remain closed this week as police investigate after a six-year-old student shot his teacher in a classroom earlier this month.
WAVY News 10
Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
princessanneindy.com
New Virginia Beach City Council picks Wilson to continue in role as vice mayor
COURTHOUSE — A majority of the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 3, selected Rosemary Wilson to continue serving as vice mayor. “I think I’ve shown in the past that I’m very collaborative,” Wilson said after she was sworn in. “I try to keep everybody informed to the best of my ability. The budget is a very, very big part of this job, and I think, last year, we had one of the best budgets that I can remember. That’s because everybody worked together so well. We have a lot of important issues to take on, and I know that this council can do it.”
Heavily armed induvial in custody: Police
Virginia Beach Police took a heavily armed individual into custody after he was illegally parked, a city police official says
Virginia Beach man arrested for illegally importing, selling firearms
After a multi-agency effort, a Virginia Beach man faces multiple charges surrounding the creation and sale of illegal firearms. The Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Investigations Bureau says that this operation was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. Police...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Mayor Looking To Expand City’s Reach
NEWPORT NEWS – In his first year as mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones has a lot on his to-do list, including settling into the position and assembling his team. At the top of the list, though, is spreading the word about his city. “I would like to improve...
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 1 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. One person has died and at least 11 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at a Newport News school.
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.
VB inmate completes mural to be displayed at Sheriff's Office
A Virginia Beach City Jail inmate completed painting a mural, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
Woman opens home to family who lost apartment in Virginia Beach crash
A News 3 viewer stepped up in a huge way to help a Virginia Beach couple who lost their home when a car crashed into their apartment earlier this week.
Teachers, community to voice concerns at school board meeting following Richneck shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Students at Richneck Elementary in Newport News are heading into their second week of no school, since a shooting broke out inside a first-grade classroom on Jan. 6. Their return date to the classroom is still up the in the air, after police said a...
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
