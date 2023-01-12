ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar

Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach police looking for endangered man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a man who may be endangered Monday night. Christian Engel-Hamman was last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m. wearing black Crocs shoes, black pants, a black shirt and a black jacket. Police tweeted an alert for him shortly after 9 p.m.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Investigators are still working to find the cause of a house fire that killed three family members outside Elizabeth City. WAVY reached out to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, but they were closed for the holiday. What we do know is that a call came in from the house on Millpond Road around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
SUFFOLK, VA
princessanneindy.com

New Virginia Beach City Council picks Wilson to continue in role as vice mayor

COURTHOUSE — A majority of the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 3, selected Rosemary Wilson to continue serving as vice mayor. “I think I’ve shown in the past that I’m very collaborative,” Wilson said after she was sworn in. “I try to keep everybody informed to the best of my ability. The budget is a very, very big part of this job, and I think, last year, we had one of the best budgets that I can remember. That’s because everybody worked together so well. We have a lot of important issues to take on, and I know that this council can do it.”
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Mayor Looking To Expand City’s Reach

NEWPORT NEWS – In his first year as mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones has a lot on his to-do list, including settling into the position and assembling his team. At the top of the list, though, is spreading the word about his city. “I would like to improve...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy