CBS LA

Bear Valley District closes schools for snow day Tuesday

The Bear Valley Unified School District announced multiple school closures due to inclement weather Tuesday.The following schools will close for a snow day on Tuesday, January 17, 2023:Big Bear Elementary SchoolNorth Shore Elementary SchoolBaldwin Lane Elementary SchoolBig Bear Middle SchoolBig Bear High SchoolChautauqua High SchoolFallsvale School
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
WNEM

Power restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
MIDLAND, MI

