Soledad, CA

SFGate

Flood Advisory In Effect For Entire Coastline

A combination of high tides and excessive run off of recent rains is expected to cause some minor flooding along the entire coast of the Bay Area between 3-9 a.m. Tuesday. The area affected stretches from the north end of Sonoma County to the southern end of Monterey County, as well as along the shores of the bay, according to a coastal hazards advisory issued Monday night by the National Weather Service.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Tuesday Morning News Roundup

The parade of winter storms may be coming to an end soon, state water officials said on Monday. After Wednesday's forecasted storm -- the ninth in three weeks -- the weather pattern will be transitioning to drier conditions, said Dr. Michael Anderson, state climatologist of the Department of Water Resources.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for sunny skies Tuesday. Daytime highs are expected in the mid 50s with overnight lows ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s. A flood advisory is in effect along the bay shore and the entire coast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road

Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Sycamore Road Closed Due To Flooding

Flooding caused Sycamore Road at Sycamore Creek Way in Pleasanton to close Monday morning. Pleasanton Police said in an advisory at 3:55 a.m. that traffic will be delayed in the area and asked drivers to take alternate routes. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast...
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

San Tomas Expressway To Close Monday Morning For Wire Repair

Campbell police said Sunday night that San Tomas Expressway will be closed between Budd and Winchester, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. PG&E will temporarily shut down the expressway to repair electrical lines. On-ramps will be closed and detours will be put in place. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
SFGate

Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding

The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

One Way Traffic On Diablo Road Due To Storms

DANVILLE (BCN) A section of Diablo Road in Danville has a closed eastbound lane due to roadside erosion, according to an advisory Sunday afternoon. Diablo Road is closed between Fairway Drive and Alameda Diablo. Engineers are assessing storm-related damage to the area so vehicles can only be let in one...
DANVILLE, CA
SFGate

Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma

Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
COLMA, CA

