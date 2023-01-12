A combination of high tides and excessive run off of recent rains is expected to cause some minor flooding along the entire coast of the Bay Area between 3-9 a.m. Tuesday. The area affected stretches from the north end of Sonoma County to the southern end of Monterey County, as well as along the shores of the bay, according to a coastal hazards advisory issued Monday night by the National Weather Service.

