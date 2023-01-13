Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, Democrat of Oregon, says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car in Portland on Friday evening. The Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street. The driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate, according to a Portland police report.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO