Alabama State

CBS News

Oregon congressswoman recovering after being hit by car

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, Democrat of Oregon, says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car in Portland on Friday evening. The Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street. The driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate, according to a Portland police report.
PORTLAND, OR
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces 2024 Senate run

Washington — Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana announced Tuesday he is running for the U.S. Senate, mounting a bid to succeed Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. Banks launched his campaign with a two-minute video highlighting his military service, during which he deployed to Afghanistan, and...
INDIANA STATE
