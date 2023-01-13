Read full article on original website
More flooding possible in California
Parts of California are facing more wet weather after a parade of torrential rain storms in recent weeks. It could cause more flooding. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the forecast.
Body of Florida man missing since Hurricane Ian found on sunken sailboat
Nearly four months after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, the body of a man missing since the storm has been found in a sunken sailboat off Fort Myers Beach, Lee County officials said. The discovery of the man's body comes just days after the same authorities announced they had found the remains of an 82-year-old woman also missing after the storm.
Outrage after Missouri lawmakers implement a stricter dress code for women in the state House: "Absolutely disgusting"
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday adopted a new dress code for women in the state House, requiring them to cover their shoulders. The stricter dress code was part of a larger new rules package, and passed with a vote of 105-51. The dress code immediately drew criticism from local Missouri politicians,...
Eye Opener: Death toll from California storms continue to rise
The death toll continues to rise amid a series of powerful storms in California. Also, protests erupt in Memphis after a black man dies following a traffic stop. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Oregon congressswoman recovering after being hit by car
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, Democrat of Oregon, says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car in Portland on Friday evening. The Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street. The driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate, according to a Portland police report.
Man arrested in Florida for 2007 death of Boston mother whose body was never found
A man has been arrested in Florida for the 2007 death of a Boston mother whose body was never found, authorities announced. CBS Boston reports Felicia McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared 16 years ago. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 33-year-old David Pena will be arraigned...
California's torrential series of storms result in hundreds of landslides
Much of California is digging out from under more than 500 landslides statewide. They are the result of the relentless series of major storms that have hit the state since the start of the year. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Eye on America: Re-examining juvenile sentencing, Powell's Books and more
In Maryland, we meet a top prosecutor who's working to give some people sentenced as juveniles a second chance. Then in Oregon, we tour the world's largest independent bookstore, Powell's Books, to see how it's still thriving in an online world. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces 2024 Senate run
Washington — Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana announced Tuesday he is running for the U.S. Senate, mounting a bid to succeed Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor. Banks launched his campaign with a two-minute video highlighting his military service, during which he deployed to Afghanistan, and...
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at homes of Democratic New Mexico elected officials
Albuquerque police arrested a former Republican state House candidate in connection with recent shootings at the homes of Democratic lawmakers. At a news conference on Monday night, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced that Solomon Pena, 39, was in police custody following a SWAT standoff in Southwest Albuquerque Monday afternoon.
Alcohol-related liver disease rising among young people
Jessica Dueñas was leading a double life. Named Kentucky's teacher of the year in 2019, she had also developed a heavy drinking problem. "The day that I won my award, I was in withdrawals," she said. "I could not wait to go home so that I could drink." Doctors...
President Biden speaks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
President Biden delivered the keynote address at the National Action Network's MLK Day commemoration in Washington. CBS News contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright discusses the speech and reflects on Dr. King's legacy.
How does discovery of Biden documents marked classified affect president's agenda?
Five additional pages marked classified were discovered at President Biden's home in Delaware, the White House said Saturday. The documents were discovered Thursday. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes discussed the fallout from last week's revelations with Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green.
