The Herald News

Cities With the Largest Educational Wage Gaps

By Smartest Dollar
 4 days ago

Although questions about the value of higher education and a shrinking college-age population have resulted in declining enrollment for institutions, the importance of education for economic opportunity is still clear. Unemployment rates tend to be lower for people with greater educational attainment, and wages tend to be higher: the median weekly earnings for workers with a high school diploma total $809, but for college degree holders that figure is $1,334. Educational wage gaps vary by geography, however, especially for locations that rely heavily on professional fields requiring higher education. To determine the locations with the largest educational wage gaps, researchers calculated the percentage difference in median annual wages for college graduates (including advanced degree holders) and high school graduates only. Metros and states were then ranked accordingly.

