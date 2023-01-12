3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Hundreds of rural hospitals across the United States are teetering on the edge of closure, with their financial status increasingly in peril, a new report reveals. More than 200 rural hospitals are at immediate risk of closure because they aren’t making enough money to cover the rising cost of providing care, and their low financial reserves leave them little margin for error, the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform report states. ...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO