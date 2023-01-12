3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Related
Hundreds of Hospitals Could Close Across Rural America
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Hundreds of rural hospitals across the United States are teetering on the edge of closure, with their financial status increasingly in peril, a new report reveals. More than 200 rural hospitals are at immediate risk of closure because they aren’t making enough money to cover the rising cost of providing care, and their low financial reserves leave them little margin for error, the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform report states. ...
US Census Bureau says Tennessee population growth was 7th highest in nation
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 population estimates, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, the Volunteer State experienced a population growth of nearly 83,000, making it the 7th largest gain in the nation. After a historically low rate of change between 2020 and 2021, the U.S. resident population increased by 0.4%, or 1,256,003, to 333,287,557 in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates and components of change released today. ...
