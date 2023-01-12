ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workers with only a high school diploma have seen their real wages decrease

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhmuv_0kCwojb000

The importance of education for economic opportunity has become even clearer as gaps in earnings between more- and less-educated workers have grown over time. In inflation-adjusted dollars, professional degree holders have seen median wage growth of more than 15% since the year 2000. Bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degree holders have also seen modest growth in real dollars over the same span. But for high school graduates, real median annual wages have declined by 4.1% since the beginning of the millennium. Professional degree holders earned 2.5 times as much as a high school graduate in 2000, but earn 3 times as much now.

