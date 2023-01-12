ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 4 days ago
Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday.

The Tigers went 11-3 last season, including a 31-14 loss to No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

