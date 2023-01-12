ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

NBC News

Watch the Dateline episode "Killings in a College Town" now

Moscow, Idaho, is home to the University of Idaho. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, students were decked out in game day gear, ready to cheer on the school’s football team, the Vandals. Noisy parties followed, until a hush settled on student housing around 3:00 or 4:00 a.m. But that...
MOSCOW, ID
GW Hatchet

Column: Idaho murders showcase the dangers of conflating true crime with entertainment

28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

TikToker’s documentary shares story of Idaho victim

(NewsNation) — Some internet sleuths and social media influences have been helpful in finding information about the Moscow, Idaho killings, and one TikTok creator is using her platform to share the story of one of the victims. Kaylee Goncalves, who was killed Nov. 13 along with three other University...
MOSCOW, ID
kptv.com

Caught on Camera: Colton community devastated after vandals run rampant

COLTON Ore. (KPTV) – A community is devastated after several properties in Colton, including a church, were damaged over the weekend -- and it was all on camera. Surveillance video from Saturday night captured vandals targeting Canyon Creek Bible Fellowship Church. In the video, you see a car stop in the middle of the road, the suspect running towards the church sign carrying what looks like an ax, before smashing the sign twice before leaving.
COLTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Heartbroken parents plea for more severe penalties for hazing

  OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Monday, a pair of heartbroken parents took the stand to testify on House Bill 1002. Their son, Sam Martinez, died of alcohol poisoning at 19-years-old, at a fraternity event at Washington State University in November of 2017. Hector Martinez and Jolayne Houtz, Sam’s parents, have become advocates for anti-hazing efforts since they lost their son. Last...
PULLMAN, WA
TheDailyBeast

Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill

COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
COLFAX, WA
koze.com

Lewiston Man With Long Criminal History One of Two Charged in Vehicular Assault on Lewis County Deputy

OROFINO, ID – A 37-year-old Lewiston man with a long criminal history is one of two people charged in last summer’s hit-and-run crash that injured a Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to reporting from the Clearwater Progress, Keith Sarbacher and 25-year-old Shyla Chapman (address unknown) were allegedly involved in the incident which happened in the early morning hours of July 21st on US 12, four miles west of Kamiah. Both individuals face felony charges in connection with the incident which officials say was, in fact, an intentional assault upon law enforcement.
LEWISTON, ID
NBC News

NBC News

