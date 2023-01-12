ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans interview Cowden, Ossenfort for vacant GM role

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed two in-house candidates on Thursday for the team’s vacant general manager position.

The team interviewed vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for the position previously held by Jon Robinson, who was fired last month after seven seasons on the job.

Robinson was fired despite never posting worse than a 9-7 record and going 69-47 with six straight winning seasons.

The Titans are also expected to interview candidates from outside of the organization as well before making a hire.

Cowden has spent 23 seasons in the NFL, the past seven with the Titans. He was promoted to his current post in 2018 after serving as director of player personnel.

He currently oversees all areas of the scouting department, both college and pro, including advance scouting, free agency preparation and evaluation of players in the NFL and all other professional leagues, according to the Titans.

Cowden also assists with college scouting and preparation for the NFL draft.

He previously spent 16 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and served as assistant director of college scouting, a position he held for two years.

Ossenfort is a 21-year veteran of the NFL and just wrapped up his third season as the Titans director of player personnel.

He previously spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots serving as the team’s director of college scouting before joining the Titans. He helped the Patriots win four Super Bowls during his time in New England.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

