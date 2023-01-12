Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on Thursday.

The Tigers went 11-3 last season, including a 31-14 loss to No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

A former Tigers starting quarterback and a three-year letterman (1997-99), Streeter had spent 15 seasons at Clemson as a player, graduate assistant or full-time assistant coach.

He became the Tigers' recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach in December 2014 before becoming passing game coordinator and then OC going into the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

Coach Dabo Swinney thanked Streeter for his time at Clemson in a statement.

"As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable four our results," Swinney said in a statement, "and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position. "I look forward to bringing in in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting - and raising - the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson."

Clemson ranked 30th among FBS programs last year in scoring offense (33.2 points per game), 48th in total offense (410.3 yards per game), 47th in rushing offense (177.9) and 66th in passing offense (232.4).

Streeter worked at Clemson with noted quarterbacks such as Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, Charlie Whitehurst and DJ Uiagalelei, the latter of whom was a prized recruit who has struggled at times.

Clemson went with freshman Cade Klubnik for the Orange Bowl after Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal, and he completed 30 of 54 passes for 320 yards and two interceptions and rushed 20 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in his first career start. --Field Level Media