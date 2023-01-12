ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AR

Kait 8

New bypass to honor MLK

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK Committee and the City of Blytheville will host a Unity Walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The walk will take place on the Highway 18 bypass from Division Street to Main Street at 12 p.m. According to...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house being on fire at the 100 block of Nathan Drive in Marked Tree. The homeowners were present at the time of the fire. First responders and neighbors knew the...
MARKED TREE, AR
Kait 8

Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson Avenue in front of the University Market. The pedestrian was airlifted to Memphis and is in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

18-wheeler crash on I-240 causes delays

UPDATE, 4:44 p.m.: The crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers experienced delays on I-240 after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Monday. According to TDOT, the multi-vehicle crash was reported in the southbound lanes at mile marker 28.6 just before 1 p.m. The cause of the crash is unknown and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

About Those Piles Of Leaves

If you’ve driven around Lakeland neighborhoods lately, you’ve probably noticed the piles of leaves that have sat untouched for 3 or 4 weeks now. This year the City of Lakeland shifted from its previous method of going neighborhood to neighborhood. This was not a change in policy based on recommendations from elected officials but rather city staff that had to adjust to staffing limitations, gas prices and equipment. During the BOC work session two weeks ago, Mayor Roman gave some insight into the role of the BOC to shape policy and not run day to day city operations. The substantial change involved residents calling in their address rather than the city scheduling a neighborhood and placing signs at entrances to remind them.
LAKELAND, TN
KTLO

Blytheville becomes new No. 1 in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman remain in rankings

Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Bringing a Philippine Celebration to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Philippine celebration made its way to Northeast Arkansas. Sinulog was celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church on Sunday, January 15 by the Filipino community. Sinulog is a celebration of the Santo Niño, the oldest Christian artifact in the Philippines, gifted by the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Local house fire on Friday the 13th

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together to suppress the fire, supply extra water, and search the property. The fire took place at Gee Street and West Cherry Avenue on Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m. According to...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop.  Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off. That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure. The Postal Service says it has...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Exhibit at Memphis library shedding light on evictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evicted is a multi-media immersive exhibition at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. It was commissioned and put together by the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. Evicted is currently traveling around cities in the United States, and it will be in Memphis until Sunday, January 22. You can view the exhibit until then, and viewing is subject to the hours of the library.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Whataburger opens Thursday in the Wolfchase area in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whataburger is opening its newest Memphis area location Thursday in the Wolfchase area. The location in the 2800 block of Germantown Pkwy. opens Jan. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. It will open with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

