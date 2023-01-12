Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Related
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
Kait 8
New bypass to honor MLK
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK Committee and the City of Blytheville will host a Unity Walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The walk will take place on the Highway 18 bypass from Division Street to Main Street at 12 p.m. According to...
Kait 8
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house being on fire at the 100 block of Nathan Drive in Marked Tree. The homeowners were present at the time of the fire. First responders and neighbors knew the...
Kait 8
Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson Avenue in front of the University Market. The pedestrian was airlifted to Memphis and is in critical condition.
18-wheeler crash on I-240 causes delays
UPDATE, 4:44 p.m.: The crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers experienced delays on I-240 after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Monday. According to TDOT, the multi-vehicle crash was reported in the southbound lanes at mile marker 28.6 just before 1 p.m. The cause of the crash is unknown and […]
lakelandcurrents.com
About Those Piles Of Leaves
If you’ve driven around Lakeland neighborhoods lately, you’ve probably noticed the piles of leaves that have sat untouched for 3 or 4 weeks now. This year the City of Lakeland shifted from its previous method of going neighborhood to neighborhood. This was not a change in policy based on recommendations from elected officials but rather city staff that had to adjust to staffing limitations, gas prices and equipment. During the BOC work session two weeks ago, Mayor Roman gave some insight into the role of the BOC to shape policy and not run day to day city operations. The substantial change involved residents calling in their address rather than the city scheduling a neighborhood and placing signs at entrances to remind them.
KTLO
Blytheville becomes new No. 1 in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman remain in rankings
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
Kait 8
Bringing a Philippine Celebration to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Philippine celebration made its way to Northeast Arkansas. Sinulog was celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church on Sunday, January 15 by the Filipino community. Sinulog is a celebration of the Santo Niño, the oldest Christian artifact in the Philippines, gifted by the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan...
Kait 8
Local house fire on Friday the 13th
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together to suppress the fire, supply extra water, and search the property. The fire took place at Gee Street and West Cherry Avenue on Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m. According to...
Memphis warming Center opens Friday night at Greenlaw Community Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those in need of a warm place to stay can make their way to the Greenlaw Community Center beginning at 10 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 13, 2023. The City of Memphis said the warming center at 190 Mills Ave. will be open until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Happy MLK Day | Here's how you can celebrate the holiday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Each year on January 16, better known as MLK Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is nationally recognized for his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and in celebration of his life and death. Here are a few events you can attend in celebration of Dr....
Beer ban at Germantown Kroger goes into effect
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — If you’re looking to buy beer in Germantown this week, you’ll have to bypass the Kroger on Farmington Boulevard. A beer ban went into effect for the store on Monday, January 16, 2023. The ban will last through Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store’s...
Haywood County woman missing for a week, husband’s vehicle found in wildlife area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a mother of two who has been missing for eight days. Britney Anderson Watson was last seen on January 7, 2023, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. […]
Memphis Zoo mourns death of one of its wolves from Teton Trek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is mourning the death of one of its wolves, after zoo leaders said the animal was "humanely euthanized due to his age-related mobility issues." The Zoo said Dakota lived in Teton Trek area. The zoo said Dakota was 13-years-old, and wolves in the...
Family, friends and Memphians scream ‘No Justice, No peace' as protests continue after the loss of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It continues to be a fight for justice — over a week since a simple traffic stop sent Tyre Nichols to the hospital in critical condition. Two protests broke out across Memphis over just a couple of hours on Tuesday. Protestors first crashed Mayor Jim...
One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop. Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
actionnews5.com
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off. That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure. The Postal Service says it has...
Longtime WDIA employee becomes its first female Program Director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis radio station WDIA, the first in the country to be programed entirely for African Americans, is making history again – announcing its new Program Director, Tracy Bethea. Bethea is the first woman to be appointed to the position, and she started at WDIA at...
Exhibit at Memphis library shedding light on evictions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evicted is a multi-media immersive exhibition at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. It was commissioned and put together by the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. Evicted is currently traveling around cities in the United States, and it will be in Memphis until Sunday, January 22. You can view the exhibit until then, and viewing is subject to the hours of the library.
Whataburger opens Thursday in the Wolfchase area in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whataburger is opening its newest Memphis area location Thursday in the Wolfchase area. The location in the 2800 block of Germantown Pkwy. opens Jan. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. It will open with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0