Minot, ND

A breath of fresh AIR for those in recovery

By Kyara Brown
 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A new nonprofit gives those struggling with addiction a breath of fresh AIR in their sober living home.

The group, All of Us in Recovery in Minot, or AIR, is ready to help women take the next steps toward achieving sobriety, to finally take control of their lives.

“It’s definitely been my saving grace,” said Marissa Ruby, a resident at All of Us in Recovery.

That’s how many women at All of Us in Recovery feel when they walk up those sober living house steps. A place to turn to, a place to call home.

Ruby said, “It honestly gave me the ability to feel somewhat at home somewhere again for probably the first time in years.”

The program provides stable housing, addiction, and mental health meetings, and resources to help residents become contributing members of society again. The program requires residents to help pay rent, obtain a job, and attend recovery and church meetings.

“The structure is very good. And I like to tell all of them the structure is there for them to learn and grow, and become successful members of society,” said Kaytlen Chapman, a staff member at All of Us in Recovery.

SRT shows continuous support to Full STEAM Ahead

Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. remain at near-record levels. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 109,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2022.

“We have a serious problem on our hands. And I think traditionally we’ve looked at it as it’s a big problem in Minneapolis, or Chicago, or New York. But the fact of the matter is, it’s hitting home, and its hitting very close to home,” said Isaiah Keller, the outreach coordinator for All of Us in Recovery.

All seven residents currently housed at the AIR facility are on the path to sobriety and are on their way to living healthy lives independently.

“I was able to relate to the girls here. And know that I wasn’t being judged because we all were all going through it together. It is called all of us in recovery,” explained Ruby.

She believes the comprehensive case management style is vital in helping them stay sober and start fresh.

She said, “Coming into a facility like this where you have that stability and you have those guidelines, and rules you have to follow, it does help in the process and the transition. Because if I were to have went straight to on my own I’m sure I wouldn’t be sitting here right now, again.”

