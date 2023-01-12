Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
lptv.org
Wisconsin Man Seriously Injured in Nisswa Snowmobile Race Crash
A 26-year-old Wisconsin man has suffered serious injuries while racing in a Nisswa snowmobile event. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore. The man, who has not been identified, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event and crashed on the race course.
Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Video shows toddler carrying, firing loaded gun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Shocking video captured by a doorbell camera at an Indiana apartment complex shows a diaper-wearing toddler carrying a handgun and firing it. The surveillance video, captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera and aired on Sunday night’s edition of On Patrol: Live, shows the boy carrying the gun in the apartment’s […]
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Messy commutes expected Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Weather team has issued a First Alert Day for Thursday, January 19, as a wintry system will impact southern Wisconsin. Right now, this Alert Day is not due to how much snow we’re expecting to see but rather the timing of the snow for the Thursday morning commute.
koamnewsnow.com
WI: SNOWMOBILE TRAILS CLOSE DUE TO LACK OF SNOW
With the warmer weather, many snowmobile trails across Northeast Wisconsin are closed until further notice. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WNEM
Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
WBAY Green Bay
Macht Village Programs hopes to open in new location Wednesday
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - A program serving kids with severe emotional and behavioral needs hopes to open its doors to them again this Wednesday, less than a week after a devastating fire destroyed its building. CEO Tim Macht announced Monday that Macht Village Programs acquired a new facility in Ashwaubenon...
This week’s Wisconsin Snow Report
As the snow begins to fall and reveals the magic of winter, discover which trails, runs and hills are adventure-ready with Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report. The report provides up-to-date snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboarding hills, cross-country skiing trails and snowmobile trails statewide. The Snow Report is posted...
wpr.org
Low snowfall totals across southeast Wisconsin are impacting snow removal businesses, recreation
Milwaukee area is 9.3 inches below expected seasonal snowfall rate. A warm start to Wisconsin's winter is leading some local snow removal companies to get creative during a time when little to no snow is on the ground. Since Dec. 1, 2022, only 7.6 inches of snow has fallen in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ice thinning in Wisconsin, snowmobile safety urged: DNR
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds snowmobilers to operate safely as ice thins across certain areas, a result of recent warming trends. According to the DNR, there were 16 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022. Thin ice masks extremely dangerous conditions for snowmobiles traveling over water. International Snowmobile Safety Week...
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
Wisconsin family builds giant snowman to honor late relative
(CBS) -- A Wisconsin family is honoring a lost loved one with a 54-foot tall snowman.They said it took months to plan, and 166,000 pounds of snow to assemble.The snowman is named Jeffery, in honor of Craig Carlson's late brother. The family has been trying to perfect a giant snowman since 2019."We did it to try to win a trophy. He was 19 feet tall. He was a little rough. The crew, and my boys, and I had so much fun doing it that we decided to do it again," said Carlson, founder of Carlson Construction.Carlson said at least 100 to 150 vehicles a day come through just to see it every weekend.You can see it for yourself. Jeffery is along Highway 35 in Milltown, Wisconsin, about 70 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Look: Deer known as 'Jughead' rescued in Indiana
Authorities in Indiana said a deer known to locals as "Jughead" was freed from the plastic jug stuck over its head.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
