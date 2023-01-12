ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

WSMV

Customer loses $9,800 after paying electric bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the call came into Nashville Electric Service’s customer service line, it was pretty routine at first. “Thanks for calling, this is Raven, who am I speaking with?” asked the representative. “My mother’s NES check was intercepted,” the caller said. “We need to alert...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

RC Fire Chief Larry Farley on Homeland Security Council

(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley to serve the Homeland Security Council as a Representative of Fire Chiefs. Chief Farley stated, “I am very honored and excited for the Governor of our great state, to appoint me to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Not only will I be representing the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, but Rutherford County as well.” Mayor Joe Carr, reflected, “I’m not surprised at the appointment of Chief Farley because I know the talent, expertise, and leadership he possesses. We are fortunate that he calls Rutherford County home.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Ethridge leaders to review campground plans

THE ETHRIDGE PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET JANUARY 23, AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF PLANS BY STEVE KILBURN FOR A CAMPGROUND LOCATED ON 4018 HIGHWAY 43 NORTH IN THE COMMERCIAL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM.
ETHRIDGE, TN
WSMV

Developer announces affordable housing plan at former RiverChase Apartments site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A developer has announced plans for the RiverChase Apartments redevelopment project in the McFerrin Park neighborhood. Cypress Real Estate Advisors has selected Nashville-based Holladay Ventures as its affordable housing partner for the development. CREA will sell 2.96 acres of the former RiverChase site to Holladay for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber

PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
PETERSBURG, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville

Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water outage reported in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Former South Marshall Co. Volunteer Fire Dept. Treasurer Indicted for Theft

The former treasurer of the South Marshall Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County stole $48,310.83 from the department and now faces a 95-count indictment. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigated the actions of Fred Haley, who served as the fire department’s treasurer from October 31, 1991, until he was removed by the board on July 20, 2022.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

$250M goes to TSU for infrastructure projects, none used to add on-campus housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced Monday it has received $250 million in funding from the state to be used on major infrastructure projects. However, university officials said none of that money will go towards housing at the university that has had housing issues. There is a reason the money will just be for infrastructure projects.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group

(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The European firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Montgomery County schools closed due to water main break

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools are out this morning due to a water main break, and Clarksville residents are under mandatory water restrictions. The affected water line in Clarksville supplies water to the east side of the community. Clarksville Gas and Water said the water flowing from the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

