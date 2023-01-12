Read full article on original website
WSMV
Customer loses $9,800 after paying electric bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the call came into Nashville Electric Service’s customer service line, it was pretty routine at first. “Thanks for calling, this is Raven, who am I speaking with?” asked the representative. “My mother’s NES check was intercepted,” the caller said. “We need to alert...
wgnsradio.com
RC Fire Chief Larry Farley on Homeland Security Council
(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley to serve the Homeland Security Council as a Representative of Fire Chiefs. Chief Farley stated, “I am very honored and excited for the Governor of our great state, to appoint me to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Not only will I be representing the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, but Rutherford County as well.” Mayor Joe Carr, reflected, “I’m not surprised at the appointment of Chief Farley because I know the talent, expertise, and leadership he possesses. We are fortunate that he calls Rutherford County home.”
radio7media.com
Ethridge leaders to review campground plans
THE ETHRIDGE PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET JANUARY 23, AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF PLANS BY STEVE KILBURN FOR A CAMPGROUND LOCATED ON 4018 HIGHWAY 43 NORTH IN THE COMMERCIAL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM.
clarksvillenow.com
117 died of overdose in Montgomery County in 2021; group steps in to offer Narcan training | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – 117 people died of a drug overdose in Montgomery County in 2021. Of those, 98 had fentanyl in their system, according to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “That means despite whether or not you’re seeing it every day, it’s...
WSMV
Developer announces affordable housing plan at former RiverChase Apartments site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A developer has announced plans for the RiverChase Apartments redevelopment project in the McFerrin Park neighborhood. Cypress Real Estate Advisors has selected Nashville-based Holladay Ventures as its affordable housing partner for the development. CREA will sell 2.96 acres of the former RiverChase site to Holladay for...
Clarksville issues mandatory water restrictions
According to the City of Clarksville, mandatory water restrictions are effective immediately after a 30-inch water transmission line leak. Emergency repairs are underway.
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Middle TN church
Neighbors are pushing for a noise ordinance in Wilson County after dozens of complaints were called in against a local church.
WSMV
Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber
PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
whopam.com
Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville
Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
As fentanyl overdoses increase, TN lawmakers and law enforcement look to possible solutions at southern border
The number of overdose deaths in Nashville alone has grown to an average of 14 a week with three-quarters of those deaths tied to fentanyl, according to the Metro Health Department.
WSMV
Water outage reported in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
tn.gov
Former South Marshall Co. Volunteer Fire Dept. Treasurer Indicted for Theft
The former treasurer of the South Marshall Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall County stole $48,310.83 from the department and now faces a 95-count indictment. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigated the actions of Fred Haley, who served as the fire department’s treasurer from October 31, 1991, until he was removed by the board on July 20, 2022.
Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
WSMV
$250M goes to TSU for infrastructure projects, none used to add on-campus housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced Monday it has received $250 million in funding from the state to be used on major infrastructure projects. However, university officials said none of that money will go towards housing at the university that has had housing issues. There is a reason the money will just be for infrastructure projects.
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
Agents bust Mid-South fraud ring in Sumner County
An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF).
wgnsradio.com
Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group
(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The European firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of...
WSMV
Montgomery County schools closed due to water main break
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools are out this morning due to a water main break, and Clarksville residents are under mandatory water restrictions. The affected water line in Clarksville supplies water to the east side of the community. Clarksville Gas and Water said the water flowing from the...
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
