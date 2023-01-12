ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Loretta L Vickers
4d ago

Taking our cheapest resource away to lead way to electric which used shell to run the electricity! Our grid goes down we have nothing! Solar is a farce, just makes money for the government! I am sick of putting money in other peoples pockets!

Daniel Matheny
4d ago

who wrote this, the Polis campaign? it's one of the most syrupy garbage pieces I have read in a long time. it's so filled with accolades, I gave up less than half way through.

Ben Barringer
4d ago

he's going to put us on rolling outages like he did California why he throws another gay parade because he was reelected somehow while there's no food on shelves . or giving himself another raise. u do know those batteries are mined by African children that die before age 10 Google it but isn't that what gates Clinton and dems want less population

The Longmont Leader

Colorado drought conditions improve thanks to snow

Drought conditions in Boulder County and across the state are looking the best they have in a while. The U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday for Colorado, which includes conditions through Jan. 10, has 40% of the state under no drought conditions. That area includes Boulder County, much of the Front Range and the Western Slope.
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 6 Largest Landowners in Colorado

Are you curious to know who the top landowners in Colorado are? From Ted Turner to the federal government, this article will reveal exactly how many acres these entities own and why it matters for residents and wildlife. We’ll also look at some of the most prominent land trusts that play a role in land conservation!
yellowscene.com

MEDIA ALERT: ‘Frack of the State’ Action to Address Oil & Gas Wars Under Polis Administration

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Denver, CO – As Governor Polis gives his 2023 State of the State address, environmental and community organizations and impacted residents will gather at the Capitol to oppose continued approval of thousands of drilling permits in residential areas by his administration’s regulatory agency – the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision (COGCC), despite passage of “reform bill” SB19-181 four years ago. The groups are calling on state legislators to ensure that Coloradans have healthy, safe, and livable air quality, water supplies, and climate conditions by opposing residential drilling permits and supporting a phase out of oil and gas permitting by 2030 or sooner.
The Longmont Leader

2nd Colorado library closes due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — For the second time in a month, a Colorado library has closed its doors to clean up methamphetamine contamination. Officials in the Denver suburb of Englewood shut down the city library last week within a couple of hours of getting test results Wednesday showing that the contamination in the facility's restrooms exceeded state thresholds, city spokesman Chris Harguth said.
KRDO News Channel 13

State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
The Longmont Leader

Report contrasts costs of oil and gas against economic benefits

A new report argues that the modest economic benefits of Colorado’s oil and gas industry comes at a high cost to air, water, environment and home values. The report by the Colorado Fiscal Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Denver, is one of the first to try to quantify both the economic benefits and costs of oil and gas. The report found that the oil and gas extraction industry makes up 1.8% of total wages in the state, 3.4% of income, 3.3% of gross domestic product and less than 1% of total employment.
fairviewlending.com

Nightly rental market following in footsteps of Colorado Pot market

Data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analytics firm, show as of October 2022, the number of future nights booked—a real-time indicator of the health of the short-term rental industry—was up 15.8% year-over-year. At the same time, anyone in the short-term rental business has noticed a substantial drop in bookings. How can nights booked be up 16%, while property owners are seeing a huge drop in demand? How does this scenario relate to the Colorado Pot market?
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
The Longmont Leader

Colorado re-introduces three retired license plates

The State of Colorado released three previously retired license plate backgrounds with proceeds from their sale benefiting the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, providing grants for disability application assistance and innovative programs that increase the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities. These license plates can be purchased for use from county motor vehicle offices state-wide or online for a $25 annual fee.
southarkansassun.com

Go Get your Additional Emergency SNAP Benefits by the End of February 2023

After February, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP provides food assistance to over 290,000 Colorado households and 540,000 people each month. Individual SNAP participants cannot argue this change because it was enacted by Congress (KCP Press, 2023).
steamboatradio.com

Jo Stanko appointed to new job with Colorado Dept. of Agriculture

Longtime Routt County rancher Jo Stanko has been appointed as the Regional Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. She will serve as a liaison between the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and her community of Northwest Colorado, and other agriculture communities across the state. “I’m excited to have this position to represent Northwest...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Sweetwater residents warn federal, state officials they are ready to fight plans for Colorado’s 43rd state park

GYPSUM — Sweetwater Lake is supposed to be the state’s 43rd state park. A 2019 “Save The Lake” fundraising campaign helped the White River National Forest land its largest contribution from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to acquire the 488-acre property above the Colorado River. A one-of-a-kind partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planned to modernize the property’s facilities and manage recreation at the remote lake surrounded by homes and wilderness at the end of a long dirt road.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
