Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A DateStill UnsolvedFayetteville, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From FayettevilleTed RiversFayetteville, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Shelda Cox Rice
Shelda Lee Cox Patterson Rice, age 86, of Princeton, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born in Middlesex on February 7, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Herman and Gonza Lee Harrell Cox. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted Rice, daughter Sheree Murray,...
jocoreport.com
Neal Franklin Haworth
DECEMBER 14, 1939 – JANUARY 8, 2023. Neal Franklin Haworth, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born in Knoxville, TN on December 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Alvin Guy and Kate Mae Haworth. Neal grew up in...
jocoreport.com
James (Lum) Alonzo Woodard
James (Lum) Alonzo Woodard, 85, passed away at his home Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Johnston County on November 27, 1937 to the late Wilbert George Woodard and Flora Mae Daughtry Woodard. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Ann Bradley Woodard; brothers, Wilbert Lee Batten, infant brother, James Lester Batten, Millard Woodard and sister, Shirley Woodard.
jocoreport.com
Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr.
Angier, NC: Mr. Bobby Ray Pleasant, Sr., age 84, of Clayton Road passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services at this time. Mr. Pleasant was born on December 11, 1938 in Johnston County to the late Eddie...
jocoreport.com
Four Injured In Johnston County Crash
Two vehicles collided nearly head-on about 7:00pm Saturday on NC Highway 96 North. The crash occurred in the 13000 block of NC 96 North, not far from the Wake County line. Witnesses at the scene stated a southbound white van had passed them “at high-speed” just before it collided with a northbound silver SUV. “He passed 3 or 4 cars on a double-yellow line,” the witness said.
jocoreport.com
Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway
GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
jocoreport.com
Benson Selects Geneva W. Covington As 2023 Black History Honoree
The Town of Benson and the Benson Museum of Local History are excited to announce this year’s Black History Month honoree is Geneva Warren Covington — a local volunteer, community organizer, and pillar of the Benson community. Mrs. Covington received multiple nominations this year and reading over the...
jocoreport.com
“Brandy Wells Day!” Held At Fellowship Baptist Church
CLAYTON – Clayton’s Fellowship Baptist Church honored one of their own on Sunday with members of the congregation wearing “pink.”. The church gathered to offer prayer and encouragement for their beloved friend, long-time church member, Brandy Wells, as she undergoes cancer treatments. Her husband and children were...
jocoreport.com
BCBS Donates To Wayne Community College Pantry
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBS) was so impressed with Wayne Community College’s effort to stem student food insecurity that it contributed to the project. Blue Cross NC has been conducting an “Extra Miles Tour” to meet with community leaders who are collaborating on solutions to...
jocoreport.com
Eula Mae Phillips
Clayton- Eula Mae Bishop Phillips, age 86, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at UNC Johnston Health of Clayton. Born in Sampson County on February 1, 1936, she was a daughter to the late Allen Lloyd Bishop and Mittie Eula McClenny. In addition to her parents, Eula was preceded...
jocoreport.com
Suspect Armed With Sword Causes Extensive Damage
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 29 year-old man is being held under a $125,000 bond in the Johnston County Jail following a bizarre incident in western Johnston County. Around 11:05am Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies were dispatched to Peed Lane, Angier off NC 210 near Jackson-King Road, for a report of a suspicious person in the yard of the victim’s home. The suspect allegedly entered a barn on the property and removed a sword. Using the stolen sword the suspect, Pedro Garcia Nava of Dunn, allegedly slashed a dozen tires on nearby vehicles and a farm tractor. He then reportedly broke into five cars and smashed out a car window.
Comments / 0