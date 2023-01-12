ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Jackson Wink fighter ‘Determined’ to win first UFC fight

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ig3E7_0kCwmUNP00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first UFC fight card of 2023 features a Jackson Wink-trained fighter. Dan “The Determined” Argueta is set to face Nick Aguirre during UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Argueta comes into the weekend with an 8-1 pro record, and most recently, a loss during his UFC debut in June. He has plenty of experience thanks to his time on the television show, The Ultimate Fighter , and his time in LFA where he won the bantamweight title. Still searching for his first UFC win, he believes there is no better opportunity than this Saturday.

Story continues below:

“You know we’re fighting on the biggest stage in the world and this is the first card of the year, we haven’t had fights in a month, everyone’s going to be watching, no one is going to be late,” he said. “I want to be the first fight, I want people to watch my fight and say holy crap, I’m not turning the TV off. I wouldn’t go take a bathroom break while you’re watching my fight.”

There is also a little extra motivation for Argueta this weekend, as the Chicago native’s opponent, Nick Aguirre , is also from Illinois. He says that he hates the idea of someone else from his native area making a name for himself.

“If he was from somewhere else, I wouldn’t be as upset. But the fact is he’s from my area. I had to claw and scratch my way into the UFC. I had to put in the work, fight the guys, face those experiences, and I don’t know if this kid did that yet. He’s going to have a long night on Saturday.”

UFC fight pass begins at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Diego Sanchez ready to get primal in BKFC ‘Burque street fight’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diego Sanchez already has a hall-of-fame UFC career. He has already proven his abilities against some of the best fighters in the world, but now he is taking on a new adventure: bare-knuckle fighting. BKFC is coming to Albuquerque on February 17 for Knuckle Mania 3, which is co-headlined by Sanchez and former […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Artesia woman charged with prostituting daughter

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Artesia mother is now facing charges for alleging prostituting her daughter four years ago. Karyn Estrada is accused of taking money from her boyfriend, Kevin Clements, and allowing him to rape the girl, who was around 11 at the time. At times, investigators say Clements threatened the girl with a gun. […]
ARTESIA, NM
KRQE News 13

Jon Jones returns to UFC after 3 year absence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jon Jones is returning to the octagon. UFC announced on Saturday that Jones will headline UFC 285 as he will fight for the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones, a former UFC lightweight champion, is set to make his heavyweight debut more […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

Joe Vivian wrestling classic wraps up on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Joe Vivian wrestling classic was held this weekend. Winners were crowned on Saturday, and all individual results can be found on trackwrestling. Volcano Vista won overall as a team, while Atrisco Heritage Academy, Farmington, La Cueva and Los Lunas rounded out the top 5.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused in connection to ex-boyfriend’s murder to be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maria Acosta, the woman charged in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend will remain behind bars until trial. Acosta, her current boyfriend Derrick Bonner and a third person are accused of breaking into her ex, David Salazar’s northeast Albuquerque apartment last August. Witnesses told police shortly after they heard a gunshot. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Jon Jones to headline UFC 285 in heavyweight title fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC 285 got a major boost Saturday when UFC President Dana White announced Jon Jones will fight for the heavyweight title March 4 against Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1) will make his first appearance since February 2020 when he beat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy