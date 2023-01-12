ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lobos to play #23 San Diego State on Saturday

By Bradley Benson
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is set to play one of the toughest games on its schedule on Saturday. The University of New Mexico travels to perennial Mountain West title contender San Diego State to take on the No. 23 Aztecs, and the Lobos know the type of challenge they are walking into.

“They’re strong, they’re physical, they’re tough, they’re old and we’ve got to be prepared for just an absolute physical bloodbath with every little thing that we do because they do it to everybody,” said coach Pitino.

While the Lobos have had success this year, SDSU is a program that has proven to be a winner year after year. Since the Mountain West was formed, the Aztecs have the most total number of conference titles with 14, and as UNM continues to rebuild its program, Saturday’s game will show how the team stacks up to the high-level competition.

“It’s definitely going to be a great comparison of where we need to be to see where we’re at, because San Diego State is a tournament team,” said UNM captain KJ Jenkins. “They’re older guys, they know how to play the game the right way. I think for us, the next step is, as older guys coming back, is the physicality part and playing team basketball. That’s what San Diego State really does, they play team basketball.”

