Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Related
Rogers' hockey community fundraises for rare cancer impacting several players
ROGERS, Minn. — The hockey community in Rogers has been busy the last few weeks with a big fundraising push for a rare form of cancer that has impacted several of their own. "It's gone up several thousand since this weekend," said organizer Kari Como. "It's crazy to think, I didn't know what to expect."
Plow crews in St. Paul, Minneapolis target 'challenging' areas
ST PAUL, Minn. — A period of warmer winter temperatures is offering public works crews in both St. Paul and Minneapolis a window to do some catchup work on challenging plow areas in the wake of our early January snow event. Widespread street parking, narrower roads and old-school alley...
Leading the way in longevity medicine
EDINA, Minn. — Longevity Medicine is not the practice of how to live longer. Although that is a common secondary outcome. It is about how to push the symptoms and signs of aging, for as long as possible. The focus is all about how "well" someone can live, for as long as they can.
Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
The ER or urgent care: What's the difference?
MINNEAPOLIS — It can be tough to understand the difference between an emergency department and urgent care, especially when you're ill and trying to make a decision about care quickly. In this article, the Mayo Clinic says an emergency department "treats life or limb-threatening health conditions in people of...
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
Minneapolis approves new mobile parking app contract
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis City Council committee has approved a contract for a new mobile parking app, set to go into effect in March of this year. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Policy and Government Oversight Committee approved the three-year, $5 million contract with Flowbird, which will replace the existing app that's currently supplied by a different provider. The city plans to continue using its trademarked “Mpls Parking” branding.
Shakopee beheading case headed toward mental illness verdict
SHAKOPEE, Minn — It was a disgusting, unthinkable crime. America Thayer, a 51-year-old woman, was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street. Her boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, who was charged and later indicted for first-degree premeditated murder. Now, after two psychological...
DNR urges snowmobile safety to riders
ST PAUL, Minn. — With the long weekend coming up more people are looking to fun winter activities like snowmobiling, which comes with safety concerns. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released some safety and guidelines tips for those looking to hit the slopes:. Stay on marked trails....
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
Violence Free Minnesota tracks second 'intimate partner homicide' of year
ST PAUL, Minn. — Violence Free Minnesota is the only known entity tracking the number of "intimate partner homicides" statewide each year and communications program manager Joe Shannon says the organization is already remembering the first two victims of 2023. "We call it our We Remember campaign and we...
Plans are changing for some popular winter events
MINNEAPOLIS — From ice anglers to winter event organizers, people are paying close attention to the ice thickness of area lakes. That's because the last snowstorm to hit the metro left behind a cozy blanket over the ice, insulating it. Then temperatures warmed up a bit. Erin Lavelle is...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis IDd
MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning near Lake Nokomis has been identified as a librarian at a local university. David P. Norris, 39, was hit by a car shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway, according to officials at St. Catherine University.
How January job seekers can stand out
EDINA, Minn. — Many people wait until the new year to search for a new job, and according to Forbes magazine, January is one of the most opportune times to look for a new gig. If it's been a while since you were in the market for a new...
Local brewery creates more non-alcoholic options during 'Dry January'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Fulton Brewing CEO Ryan Petz understands why people participate in "Dry January". He tells KARE 11's Alicia Lewis, it's okay to take a break and re-evaluate your relationship with alcohol and when beer is on the back-burner for many, Fulton has been busy making non-alcoholic options.
What are your rights as a renter? | Local expert weighs in on tenants' rights in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — After dozens of families were displaced from the Historic Bell Lofts in North Minneapolis, they were placed in a local hotel temporarily financed by the Bell Loft's management. But three days later, residents received a letter saying Historic Bell Lofts will no longer fund their stay, according...
Moderator of 33rd annual MLK Breakfast hopes to share lessons from Dr. King
MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time in two years, a major Twin Cities event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is back in person. Monday, the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The event serves as a fundraiser for the UNCF Twin Cities MLK Legacy Scholarship Fund, which supports the college careers of young students of color.
Blaine man killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in Brooklyn Park. Authorities say Bradley James Knowles, 55, of Blaine, was driving a pick-up truck on Highway 610 near Highway 252 when he drove off the road and rolled the truck in the center median.
Red dress worn by two generations of girls for school photos has started its third
ELK RIVER, Minn. — 2023 UPDATE:. This story was originally published in 2016. Since then, a third generation has taken up the red dress school photo tradition. Aubrey is 12 years old now and in the seventh grade. She remains dress averse, preferring instead the goalie gear she wears as a skater for the Elk River U12A girls hockey team.
Uber, Lyft drivers call for protections; Minneapolis City Council takes first steps
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Rideshare drivers are speaking up and fighting for protections on the job. Minneapolis City Council is now involved. Thursday morning, three city council members gave notice during the regular meeting that they plan to introduce an ordinance that would give rideshare drivers stronger protections around pay, safety and basic workers' rights.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0