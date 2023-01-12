ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcon Heights, MN

KARE 11

Leading the way in longevity medicine

EDINA, Minn. — Longevity Medicine is not the practice of how to live longer. Although that is a common secondary outcome. It is about how to push the symptoms and signs of aging, for as long as possible. The focus is all about how "well" someone can live, for as long as they can.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location

MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

The ER or urgent care: What's the difference?

MINNEAPOLIS — It can be tough to understand the difference between an emergency department and urgent care, especially when you're ill and trying to make a decision about care quickly. In this article, the Mayo Clinic says an emergency department "treats life or limb-threatening health conditions in people of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities

EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis approves new mobile parking app contract

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis City Council committee has approved a contract for a new mobile parking app, set to go into effect in March of this year. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Policy and Government Oversight Committee approved the three-year, $5 million contract with Flowbird, which will replace the existing app that's currently supplied by a different provider. The city plans to continue using its trademarked “Mpls Parking” branding.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Shakopee beheading case headed toward mental illness verdict

SHAKOPEE, Minn — It was a disgusting, unthinkable crime. America Thayer, a 51-year-old woman, was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street. Her boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, who was charged and later indicted for first-degree premeditated murder. Now, after two psychological...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

DNR urges snowmobile safety to riders

ST PAUL, Minn. — With the long weekend coming up more people are looking to fun winter activities like snowmobiling, which comes with safety concerns. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released some safety and guidelines tips for those looking to hit the slopes:. Stay on marked trails....
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Plans are changing for some popular winter events

MINNEAPOLIS — From ice anglers to winter event organizers, people are paying close attention to the ice thickness of area lakes. That's because the last snowstorm to hit the metro left behind a cozy blanket over the ice, insulating it. Then temperatures warmed up a bit. Erin Lavelle is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis IDd

MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning near Lake Nokomis has been identified as a librarian at a local university. David P. Norris, 39, was hit by a car shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway, according to officials at St. Catherine University.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

How January job seekers can stand out

EDINA, Minn. — Many people wait until the new year to search for a new job, and according to Forbes magazine, January is one of the most opportune times to look for a new gig. If it's been a while since you were in the market for a new...
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Moderator of 33rd annual MLK Breakfast hopes to share lessons from Dr. King

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time in two years, a major Twin Cities event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is back in person. Monday, the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The event serves as a fundraiser for the UNCF Twin Cities MLK Legacy Scholarship Fund, which supports the college careers of young students of color.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Blaine man killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in Brooklyn Park. Authorities say Bradley James Knowles, 55, of Blaine, was driving a pick-up truck on Highway 610 near Highway 252 when he drove off the road and rolled the truck in the center median.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
